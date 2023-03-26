Amy Gray never expected to get into fashion. She wasn’t into shopping, she didn’t care about clothes and she feels bad for her daughters, because she’s not a “girly girl.”
These make it all the more ironic that she’s the proud owner of Lonsdale’s newest store on Main Street, BAM Fashion Boutique, which had its grand opening on Saturday, March 18.
BAM gets its name from Gray’s three children: Bryson, Aubree and MacKenzie. It’s a clothing store with men’s, women’s and unisex pieces that have modern designs and soft fabric, located at 126 Main St. N. in downtown Lonsdale.
Normally opening a new business can be a major risk, but Gray’s business model gave her seven years of experience. She started as a hybrid store, partly online and partly in her home.
“My wholesaler, the brand, is LuLuRoe,” she said. “And I’m actually celebrating seven years next month. I’ve been selling the clothing brand for seven years, but this is my first actual storefront.”
So, while having to pay rent is new, she knew the business was profitable long before opening up the store. LuLuRoe, a clothing brand in California, provides Gray with boxes of clothing, which she doesn’t see until she opens the box.
“Say I decide I want a style,” she explained. “When I go in and place that order, I can order as many sizes of that style and quantities that I would like, but I really have no idea which prints or colors are coming in my box. So, it’s just always different and always unique. I’ve always liked that.”
Her heavy online marketing presence is especially evident on her Facebook pages, where she does live streams and even has a VIP page for customers to pick out clothes directly on the page. Her VIP page has about 3,000 members.
Still, if you asked her eight years ago, she’d have told you there was no chance she’d be running a clothing store. She was a Minnesota State University Mankato graduate with a business management degree.
Business beginnings
“I thought I wanted to do something in corporate America,” she said.
She worked at Land of Lakes corporate office and worked for an electrical contractor. She enjoyed both — the monotonous nature of the job and the early mornings were a pretty heavy drawback — but it just got to be too much when the first little one came along.
“Once I had my son, I was so over the commute and just driving and having to be somewhere super early,” she said. “I’d have to wake them up to drop them at daycare, and then traffic home and see him for two hours, maybe, before he went to bed. It was just not the life that I wanted to live.”
She started selling insurance from home, which gave her a bit more flexibility. Meanwhile, her friend began selling clothes online.
As mentioned, she wasn’t really into shopping or clothes, but she ended up winning a pair of leggings. She didn’t “really wear leggings” and it was “just not (her) thing.”
Still, she eventually got them in the mail and tried them on. The leggings were “so soft, they stretch and they’re amazing,” she said. So, she went to her friend’s home-based “store” to shop for more.
“Within a week, I asked my husband, I’m like, ‘Can I do this?’” she said. “Like I won’t fail at this. What do you think?”
Her husband, Phil, asked her friend’s husband if the clothing sales were actually going well. “She’s doing way more than she ever thought she would,” he told Phil.
“So I’m like, ‘Just let me give it a try,’” Gray said. “I just hit the ground running and I’ve just been loving it ever since.”
Now, her favorite thing to do is sit down and “pair outfits.” The loose-fitting clothes “are just meant for comfort, and they make you feel good.”
When she moved to Lonsdale in October, she looked for a storefront, and the rest is history.
Fundraising often
One of her main passions is fundraising. She does a bingo fundraiser about once a month, except in the summertime.
“Right now, for example, one of my customers’ daughter was just diagnosed with leukemia,” Gray said. “She’s 6 years old. So, this whole week I’ve been ringing every sale that I make through this fundraiser.”
As of Friday morning, she’d already raised about $400 for the cause, a number she expects to go up after this month’s bingo on Saturday.
Her bingo is done at the Elk’s Lodge in Owatonna. Next month, she’s raising money for the Medford Fire Department.