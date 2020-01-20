Airplanes soared through the air, ping-pong balls rolled across the gymnasium floor and ultimately, wheels turned in children’s brains during a special event at Holy Cross.
Proceeding Friday’s school cancellation, Holy Cross families gathered in the elementary school’s gymnasium Thursday evening for an interactive event focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) learning. Made possible by the Works Museum in Bloomington, Family Engineering Night presented three different challenges for students and their parents to resolve using the elements of STEM.
Amy Lemke, administrative assistant of Holy Cross Catholic School, was eager to invite the Works Museum to Holy Cross after taking her own family there. And with middle school students focusing on STEM curriculum in the classroom, she wanted to introduce the subject to younger students with an event suitable for all grade levels.
At the Fling Flyers table, adults and children used various materials to construct gliders and took turns launching their completed projects.
The Pop Fly Team Challenge encouraged students to pair up with a peer or an adult to build a catapult. They used levers, paper cups and tape to create their simple machines and tested them out with a ping-pong ball.
The Dynamic Magnetic Structures table allowed children to get creative while learning about shapes and structures. Students could either follow the handouts to design their magnetic structures out of colorful rods or come up with their own ideas.
Marisa Woodruff, STEM educator who brought the three challenges to Holy Cross, said the Works Museum offers up to 20 activities for schools, churches and other educational events. They bring up to 12 activities to one occasion.