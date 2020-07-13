Pet of the Month — Jackson

Jackson is a friendly Basset Griffon Vendeen born in November of 2011. He does well with everyone including, cats, other dogs, kids and strangers, and has an outgoing, happy, demeanor. I reach my paw up for attention, will lay my head in your lap, lean against you and give you dog kisses. I enjoy sleeping with you, I love car rides, and I look forward to leash walks. This snuggly love-bug is looking for someone with a big heart to love him. He wears a belly band and diapers, as an accident mostly paralyzed his rear and legs. Outside, Jackson actively runs along using his wheel cart and switches to skis in the winter. He promises to loyally love you. SecondHand Hounds pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed. To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt.