As Tri-City United Superintendent Teri Preisler nears her July 1 retirement, her successor has yet to be named. But as of Monday, March 9, the Board has a timeline in place for making the decision.
The School Board declared a single-item special meeting for 6 p.m. March 16, during which the Board would meet with the Minnesota School Board Association to prepare interview questions for candidates.
Before determining finalists, Preisler said the board members need to sign up for individual sessions at the TCU District Office to review the applications, unnamed. No two Board members may examine the applications at the same time.
The posting for the superintendent vacancy closes March 22, and at another single-item special meeting at 6 p.m. March 30, the board will determine approximately six finalists.
The first round of candidate interviews will be a two-day process, 2 p.m. April 2 and 1 p.m. April 3. Because the TCU spring play runs April 4 and 5, set pieces would make it difficult to hold interviews in the performing arts center. Therefore, the first round of interviews will be in either the TCU High School media center or the band room to allow for space for audience members.
At another special meeting, 3 p.m. April 7, two or three candidates will go through the second and final round of interviews. With the play over at this point, these interviews will potentially take place in the performing arts center.
Budget talk
Jean Kopp, director of business services for TCU, presented the School Board with the revised budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1 and ends June 30.
Kopp prefaced her presentation by explaining how the district acquires state, local and federal funding with the state representing the largest funding source. Restricted funds are regulated by state statute and may only be allocated to certain uses while remaining expenditures come from an unassigned account.
Compared to the adopted budget, which the board approved last year, the district’s deficit spending total has tightened from $540,000 down to $300,000 in the revised budget. Kopp said the reduction happened as a result of the district finding savings to reduce the estimated expenditures for the academic year 2019-20.
“We still need to be cautious of any adds and be proactive in savings,” Kopp said.
TCU is also projected to deficit spend approximately $116,000 in the Community Education fund, but Kopp said the district knew this would be the hardest year financially for the Little Titans preschool and WRAP programs that started in 2019-20.
Following Kopp’s presentation, Preisler noted it’s a policy year for the Legislature, and the number of bills that have been brought forward are higher than ever before. With a number of unfunded mandates coming in, she encouraged the community to let the Legislature know what the district really needs while being realistic and mindful of how taxpayers are affected.
Preisler noted several ways TCU has been affected by unfunded mandates. For example, she said the district receives school safety dollars for a counselor, but $34 per pupil isn’t close to the amount needed to pay for a counselor. Situations like this aren’t limited to TCU but impact many other districts across Minnesota, Preisler said.
“We’re not going to say, ‘Please don’t give us dollars,’ but we need what’s going to be adequate,” Preisler said.
Advocacy for a 1% increase in state funding also wouldn’t close the deficit spending gap for the TCU School District, she said. According to Kopp, a 1% increase equals a $125,000 increase in funding for TCU.
“My main message is, as much as we need funding, I think it’s more important we advocate to stop the unfunded mandates and allow local control for decisions,” Preisler said.
The School Board will approve the revised budget for 2019-20 at its April 13 meeting.