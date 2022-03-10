This is the first year of AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) implementation at TCU Lonsdale Elementary. AVID’s mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.
Some of the elementary’s work involving AVID has been to have common structures in place for the K-6 students. Each grade level will then add to previous structures in place to increase the rigor of what students are learning and producing.
At the elementary level, it is hard to be thinking about college and career readiness. The TCU Lonsdale leadership team thought a great starting point would be to introduce students to workers here in the Lonsdale community. We have outlined to have different community members come in each month to talk about their profession and the path they took to get there.
During the month of February, our students got to listen to our very first speakers who talked about their work in the banking industry. Adam Traxler and Carly Dronge from First National Bank of Lonsdale spoke to our students about their job, the schooling it took to get there, and how what they learned as a student helped prepare them for their business careers.
We look forward to having our students learn about other professions this year and in years to come. This is a great opportunity for our students to learn more about members of our community and hopefully it will spark an interest in a profession they would like to learn more about as they continue their educational journey.
Tony Johnson is principal of Lonsdale Elementary in Tri-City United Public Schools.