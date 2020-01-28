Teri Preisler has served as Tri-City United superintendent since 2013-14. On Monday, she announced she'll wrap up her tenure the end of the school year.
The TCU School Board approved her retirement, as well as the retirement of physical education teacher/veteran football coach Ken Helland and custodian Mary Lou Glende, at a special meeting Monday, Jan. 27.
“… Really taking a look at where TCU is, and all we’ve been able to accomplish so far, I feel confident that this is a good time for the district to pass along [responsibilities] to the next person to lead forward even further. It’s a great district and one I have been and will always be proud to observe.”
Priesler said she hadn’t considered retirement for an exact amount of time, but she kept her family and new grandson in mind when making the decision. Her resignation becomes effective June 30, and her retirement starts July 1. Before then, Preisler said, “There’s lots of things to accomplish and prepare.”
Following Monday’s meeting, two superintendent search firms provided presentations to the board during a work session. These firms offered support and guidance in selecting a new superintendent for the district. Preisler said the dialogue continues, but the board is leaning forward with the Minnesota School Boards Association as a search firm. The board will follow up with the firm as the next step in its superintendent search.
Preisler lived in Le Center for 30 years before she became employed through TCU Schools as superintendent. She began her career in education as a music teacher for Norman County West and Faribault schools. She later earned her master’s degree and administrative license and gained experience in Owatonna, Le Sueur-Henderson and Faribault as an elementary school principal. She worked as a district-wide administrator in Owatonna before replacing former TCU Superintendent Matt Helgerson, who served a year following consolidation.
When it comes to accomplishments during her tenure, Priesler credits the entire staff, the School Board and the district's communities for creating opportunities for students.
“It’s certainly never one person,” she said.
It wasn’t long before her tenure started that Montgomery-Lonsdale consolidated with Le Center to form the TCU School District in 2012. Priesler noted the unity and culture within the district, with staff in particular, has grown stronger throughout the years.
“That’s a lot to be said with two districts coming together, and I would also say with the communities coming together,” said Priesler. “There’s an openness that’s grown.”
Preisler saw voters approve a $22.1 million bond referendum in February 2018, which has funded facility updates across the district at buildings in Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center.
But for Preisler, what's even bigger than the changes at TCU facilities are "the accomplishments we’ve been able to make with the incredible people throughout Tri-City United and the way they’ve come together."