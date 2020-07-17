Bringing the community together isn’t so easy during a pandemic, but the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce is determined to make it happen in the fall.
After canceling its business showcase in May and Community Day in August, the Chamber of Commerce developed a plan for the Lonsdale Street Fair in September. The three-hour fair will be a smaller-scale event that gives local businesses a chance to showcase what they offer.
“We wanted to bring a celebration of community and businesses on the other side of town and offer an opportunity for a family-friendly event,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp.
The Lonsdale Street Fair is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 on Ash Street NE, near Mackenthun’s Fine Foods. Attendees can expect to find vendor booths, food vendors, a beer garden, and inflatables at the street fair. Gutzke-Kupp said while it hasn’t been confirmed, she hopes to have live music and a 4-H petting farm on site as well.
While in the planning process, Gutzke-Kupp said the Chamber is waiting to hear Gov. Tim Walz’ recommendations for handling an outdoor gathering at that time. Vendors will practice social distancing, sanitize their hands and wear masks, and the Chamber recommends attendees do the same. Gutzke-Kupp doesn’t expect attendance to exceed the 250-person limit for outdoor gatherings at any point in the three-hour time slot.
Vendor registration opened recently, and five already signed up as of July 16. Those who register after the Sept. 1 deadline will need to pay extra. For now, the fee is $100 for Chamber business members, $150 for business non-members, $55 for Chamber member nonprofits and $85 for non-member nonprofits.
Vendors also have sponsorship opportunities they may include within their fee, such as a tent shelter, table, chairs, and KCHK advertising. For more information, contact Gutzke-Kupp at 507-744-4962.