“It looks clustered” is the way Lonsdale Police Chief Jason Schmitz summarizes the current state of the Lonsdale Police Department, a facility about 1,900 square feet with the garage included.
A lack of storage space is one of the biggest concerns at the department, so much that he and the other officers stack supplies on top of shelves throughout the building.
“Even in our evidence room, we lack space there,” said Schmitz. “There’s certain ways we could be a lot more efficient, but we can’t with the way the building is designed and set up.”
Many of the current issues with the police department are directly related to a lack of space, but now that the city of Lonsdale plans to build a larger station on land it recently bought purchased near the 15th Avenue NE and Commerce Drive SE intersection, Schmitz looks forward to more room in the future.
The Lonsdale City Council agreed that the city would issue general obligation capital improvement bonds to pay for the project. With that payment option, the project is subject to a reverse referendum initiated by 5% of voters in the last city election, which took place in November 2019. Since 136 voters participated in the last city election, it would take seven voters to trigger a reverse referendum, where voters could choose whether they want the police station project to go forward. The city would then need to pay for the election.
“There is a risk with the reverse referendum, but this is something that’s been talked about over and over,” Councilor Scott Pelava said during an April 16 City Council meeting. “… I’m not worried about someone trying to push against it. I think everyone realizes [a new police station] needs to happen.”
Schmitz can’t offer tours of the police station due to the coronavirus, but he can offer visual descriptions to give residents a picture of the building’s interior.
The building includes the patrol room, Schmitz’s office, the records office, an interview room, the lobby and an open space for lockers and cabinets. Officers don’t have a separate space to change in and out of their uniforms, so they either change in the patrol room or in the landing to the basement stairs. None of the Lonsdale officers are female, but if they were, Schmitz said they wouldn’t have a space of their own where they could change clothes.
Extra storage space is a need, not only for miscellaneous office items, but for evidence intake and processing equipment. Schmitz said that leaves officers little choice but to process evidence in their work space, a potentially dangerous practice. Schmitz said he’s especially concerned about officers coming into unsafe contact with narcotics laced with the potent opioid, fentanyl, in a work space where they often eat lunch. Having an evidence room and an evidence processing area will make a huge difference and reduce chances of harmful exposure, said Schmitz.
The Lonsdale Police Department doesn’t have a break room, either. Instead, the patrol room basically serves as a break room, evidence processing room, meeting room, storage room and changing room all in one.
“At times we’re dealing with different water issues and leaks in the building,” said Schmitz. “Officers use the bathroom to wash their dishes. It's not an ideal situation.”
The garage, about 800 square feet, is also a tight squeeze for the two squad cars that barely fit inside together. To make them both fit, Schmitz said one needs to be driven inside and the other backed in. Officers can’t open one squad car door fully without hitting the other, he said.
The limited space in the building also reduces opportunities to expand the department. Schmitz said three employees work in the current building at a time, but there are six full-time and one part-time officer as well as one receptionist who circulate in and out of the facility. The new police station would allow more space for a part-time investigator, which Schmitz would like to see in the eventually.
“We’re basically looking at building for the future,” said Schmitz. "We don’t want to build something that meets (our needs) now but in 10 years when we’re growing and we need to add on.”