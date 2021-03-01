It’s been a long time since Tri-City United had a proper talent show. After seeing the show canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students finally had the chance to show off their skills and celebrate Snow Week at Tri-City United High School’s annual talent show in 2021. Eight students took the stage for an hour of music, juggling and artistic presentations.
The show kicked off with a ukulele performance by freshman Amanda Prigge. Prigge’s vocal and instrumental rendition of “Beautiful Thing” by Grace VanderWaal earned her the second place the talent show. The song resonated with Prigge, but didn’t learn how to play it until tow days before the talent show after a recommendation from her friend Brionna.
“It just fits me,” said Prigge. “I really liked it and I learned it two days before. I was picking all these different songs out and I showed them to one of my friends and she said ‘that one.’ So the whole reason I did it is because of one of my friends.”
Following Prigge was senior and third place winner Nicole Sorenson with her rendition of “In My Dreams,” by Anastasia. Being a fan of musicals and an active participant in TCU’s choir and theatre productions, Sorenson knew she wanted to give the song a try onstage.
“I just really like it and it’s known as one of the ‘if you’re a soprano, here's one of the best songs you can possibly sing,’ said Sorenson.
Up next was freshman Isaac Schroeder, who sang and played the guitar in a rendition of Mac DeMarco’s “Let Her Go.” Distance learning gave Schroeder a new platform to play his guitar and his music has been a hit with students during remote classes.
Junior Alexa Oros followed with a vocal performance of “Breathe (2 AM)” by Anna Nalick. Oros’ voice earned the admiration of fellow singer Nicole Sorenson who wished that Oros had placed as well.
Junior Julia Drobnik brought some extra flair to her performance of “Easy Street” from the hit musical Annie. With the help of some backup dancers, Drobnik performed a kick line as she sang the song’s finale.
In-between the musical performances, Michael Picotta brought his own unique talent to the stage: juggling. Picotta showed off a variety of tricks, keeping the balls in the air and bouncing them off the ground.
Senior Mikey Keitgin then took the stage with a first-place winning vocal tribute to his friend Blake Asher. Asher was a TCU student that was tragically killed last year in a single vehicle accident. With no talent show last year, Keitgin waited a long time before he could finally sing tribute to Asher with a rendition of “Gone Away” by Five Finger Death Punch.
“I’m fulfilling a purpose I should have filled long, long ago,” said Keitgin.
Sophomore Bailey White put a cap on the talent show with a short video titled “Living Art.” In the video, White proclaims himself to be living art as friends splatter paint onto his clothes.