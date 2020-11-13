A reconstruction project for Rice County Road 4 is planned for 2022, and in finalizing plans, the county sought input from the city of Lonsdale on fine-tuning a non-typical intersection.
Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe met with the Lonsdale City Council during its Thursday meeting to discuss the city’s preferred way of aligning County Road 4 (Railway Street) with Hwy. 19 (West Central Street). It’s at this intersection that Third Avenue SW also serves as an access point to Hwy. 19.
In May, city staff presented the City Council with the Lonsdale Planning Commission’s recommended realignment, which showed Railway Street SW curving onto Hwy. 19 rather than intersecting it. The City Council instead preferred to keep the alignment the same but instead curve Railway Street to make it intersect at a 90-degree angle with Hwy. 19.
The county recommended other options to consider in addition to the city’s preferred alignment, such as a closure at Third Avenue SW to prevent traffic from accessing Hwy. 19 at that intersection, which is located just outside Smoke BBQ. The city may also go the route of having a cul de sac on Third Avenue SW just south of Hwy. 19 with Railway Street the only point of access to Hwy. 19 at that intersection.
“The issue is interrupting current access to essentially all three of the commercial properties in that corner,” Luebbe said.
In reviewing options, Luebbe said it came down to crash rate. However, he pointed out that there is no crash rate at the subject intersection.
Councilor Cindy Furrer said Lonsdale residents are likely extra careful at that intersection because they know it’s a dangerous access point to the highway.
Councilor Steve Cherney agreed that the intersection is dangerous but disagreed with looking to the crash rate as the criteria; he said, “We need to figure this thing out to make it conducive to have a safe, reasonable intersection.”
Said Mayor Tim Rud: “I think the fact is, when you do your traffic studies, you rely on crash rates. I don’t think you want to close Third Avenue. I think people would be upset with that; it’s not workable.”
Luebbe recommended a temporary close to Third Avenue SW at its point of access to Hwy. 19 as a trial, which would allow the city to collect feedback from the community and take note of traffic patterns. This would send traffic to Alabama Street SW from Hwy. 19. He recommended the temporary closure to take place after the winter season.
“There’s a very low cost to that,” Luebbe said. It might surprise us all. Maybe not, but we don’t know. It’s something to consider, and we would have time to do that … It wouldn’t affect our 2022 project.”
A future roundabout
The Lonsdale City Council has set its priorities on two other intersections that are cause for concern, one being at Hwy. 19 and Eighth Avenue NE, which is southeast of Lonsdale Liquors.
The main intersection causing concerns is the Hwy. 19 and County Road 2 intersection west of town. Between 2015 and 2019, there were 10 crashes at this intersection. In January this year, there was one fatal crash.
Traffic volumes have almost doubled at this intersection in the past few years as well, which increases the risk of crashes. The skewed angle of the intersection (30 degrees) also plays into the risk.
Both Rice County and the city of Lonsdale sent letters of support for a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) grant application, and if approved, a roundabout could be installed as part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Hwy. 19 mill and overlay project in 2023.
Rice County already implemented the short-term improvement recommendation of installing a flashing LED stop sign and advanced warning as an immediate response to the January fatality. The other MnDOT recommendation, rumble strips, were already in place.