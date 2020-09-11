An outdoor event coming to Lonsdale this week marks the first time the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce has hosted a large group gathering in months.
Following the cancellation of Lonsdale Community Day, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp wanted to support and promote local businesses and organizations in a creative new way. Combining that mission with the goal of bringing the community together, the Lonsdale Street Fair was born.
Hosted on Ash Street outside of Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, the Lonsdale Street Fair will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The event includes 27 vendors, music, inflatables for children, and a beer garden.
“For the safety of our vendors and community, we’re requiring masks if you are able,” Gutzke-Kupp said. “I will have disposable masks that will be provided for everyone located at the Chamber booth. Also there will be wash stations, sanitizer and signage asking for social distancing.”
Five food vendors committed to the street fair, including Kona Ice, Somethin’ Tasty, Steven D’s, Sumo Egg Rolls and Xstream Cuisine. Nine premium sponsors will set up booths, including First National Bank of Le Center, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Generation Building Center, Holy Cross Catholic School, Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, Lonsdale Auto Works, Lonsdale Economic Development Authority, New Prague Area Schools, and West Central Sanitation.
Basic sponsors include Somethin’ Tasty, Thrivant-Becky Devine, and Welcome Home Welcome Service. Other vendors are Threads of Hope Counseling; NP Power Nutrition; New Prague Floral and Such; Triumphant Life Church; Tri-City United school district; Audre’s Attic, Antiques and More; Hillside Gift and Garden Center; The Czech Heritage Club; Joe Moravchik for Minnesota House and KCHK Radio.
Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m. will add to the ambiance of the street fair. Performers Hank Nieland, who plays the dobro among other instruments, and guitarist Wade Fradenburgh together make up one act, and saxophonist Zach Miller will share his talents as well.
Attendees may pick up sponsor passports at the Lonsdale Chamber booth, receive marking from the different vendors, and turn in their cards with the opportunity to win one of two gift baskets at the end of the night. Participants do not need to be present to win.
Gutzke-Kupp noted that the Lonsdale Street Fair may mark the last big outdoor event the community attends before winter. Since large indoor gatherings remain a health risk, she said the multi-chamber event usually scheduled for October has been cancelled. The next event on the agenda is Lonsdale First! Loyalty Program, which the Chamber will discuss in depth at its next meeting.