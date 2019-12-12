A strong economy and local housing crunch has led to high demand for new homes, with Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale issuing a combined total of nearly 90 residential building permits in 2019.
So far, the numbers seem to show that the strong new housing growth seen in 2018 has continued. Once again, Lonsdale continues to lead the way with new home development even though it’s significantly smaller than Faribault or Northfield.
With less than a month to go, the city of Lonsdale issued 45 new building permits this year, with an additional six under review. Rice County’s numbers show that last year, the city issued 46 permits, marking its busiest year of expansion since 2007 when 52 permits were issued.
In Northfield, 28 residential permits were issued, marking the sixth straight year that at least 20 new homes have been built in the college city, according to Rice County. However, that number is a far cry from the early 2000s, when hundreds of new homes were built each year, peaking at 179 homes in 2002.
Faribault saw 15 new single-family housing permits granted, the lowest total in the last five years. A permit was also issued for a new multi-family housing development that, once complete, will be worth nearly $4 million.
Dundas issued permits for five single-family homes in 2019.
For those looking to purchase new homes, Rice County’s proximity to the Twin Cities and low taxes may be appealing. The county has some of the lowest property taxes in the state, according to a recent report produced by Olmsted County. A strong and expanding local economy is clearly driving growth as well. Daikin Applied is expanding in Rice County with a second facility now under construction on the city’s northwest side to the tune of $40 million. Several other local companies, including Faribault Foods, SageGlass, SteinAir and Absolute Air — have made significant investments in the county in the last 24 months.
Yet the region has been bedeviled by a housing shortage, driven in part by its affordability. While home values in the Twin Cities are generally higher, the cost of building a home is comparable, meaning that builders can make significantly more by building homes in the Twin Cities.
That housing shortage has compounded a general workforce shortage that threatens Faribault’s economic growth. Although many areas have a significant housing shortage, it’s a particularly problematic issue for Rice County given the robust state of the manufacturing sector.
Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen has said that the housing crisis is the issue she hears about most from local business owners. And she’s committed to using the resources of the city’s Economic Development Authority to help address it.
Affordable housing is even more difficult to find, particularly with property values on the rise. Rather than pursue single-family homes, local leaders have worked to attract the kind of multifamily housing projects that could provide a significant amount of units.
Those efforts received a boost earlier this month when Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho announced that the state would provide tax credits to help fund two local affordable housing projects.
With support from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Faribault will get a new apartment complex on the old Evergreen Knoll Supper Club site, located at 405 Western Ave., while Northfield will see the expansion of Spring Creek Townhomes, located at 497 Southbridge Dr.
Faribault’s City Council has also discussed the possibility of constructing new mobile home parks as part of a plan to ease the housing shortage. The council gave staff permission to continue investigating the possibility, although it showed little enthusiasm.