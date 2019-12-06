Building gingerbread houses requires imagination, patience and a wide variety of sweet and salty snacks.
For anyone with a sweet tooth, treating the candies like building materials instead of food requires a bit of self control, too.
Each year, the kindergarten teachers at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary invite parents, grandparents, and sometimes even kindergartners’ older siblings and cousins, to help create gingerbread houses in the cafeteria.
Gingerbread houses are traditionally made out of graham crackers at TCU Lonsdale. Each kindergartner uses a milk carton as the base and frosting to adhere gumdrops, peppermints, caramels, Teddy Grahams, pretzels, chocolate chips and M&Ms to the “yard” and the cracker “walls.”
“These are eyes,” said kindergartner Blaine Carlson, pointing to red gumdrops on his graham house door. Pointing to a round peppermint, he said, “And this is the doorbell.”
Blaine’s cousin, Kane Carlson, also pointed out the gumdrops and marshmallows they used to build a snowman in the house’s yard.
Kindergartner Finley Svendsen said he decorated his house to look like the North Pole. One unique feature he added was a Teddy Graham bear “taking a nap” on top of a caramel square.
After completing her house, kindergartner Jenarose Tiede looked it over and declared her favorite part was the chocolate chips on the roof. She also liked the gumdrop bell she stuck on the front of the house.
Mak Kingstrom managed to find a blue and red candy corn in the midst of all the pretzels, licorice and cookies. Pointing to the candy corn piece, inserted into a gumdrop at the top of the house, he said, “That’s Santa, upside down in the chimney.”