A 17-year-old Tri-City United student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
A Tri-City United School District notification identified the teen as high school junior Blake Asher.
In a release Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 4:46 p.m. Feb. 18, deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Le Sueur County Road 28, east of Le Sueur County Road 3 in Lanesburgh Township. The initial investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 28 and lost control due to ice- and snow-packed roadways.
The vehicle was then believed to have slid across the westbound lane of County Road 28, entering the north ditch, where it began to roll, ultimately striking a tree, causing severe damage to the passenger side.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Asher, of Lonsdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The notification from TCU Schools also mentioned that Asher has a younger sibling who attends TCU Lonsdale and an older sibling who attends St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Support is available to students in the district who may need it.
The notification said, “Grief counseling from both our TCU school district and Le Sueur County are set-up and available here at TCU High School. We ask that if your child is needing any level of support, please let our school office know so we are able to provide that support at this time and in the future. We will continue with school today as we want our students to have a safe place to be with support services available. Our hearts go out to Blake's family.”
The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Assisting agencies were the Montgomery Police Department, New Prague Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol.