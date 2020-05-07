Sirens sounded Tuesday evening, not to announce an emergency but rather a message: “We’re here for you.”

James Marthaler, supervisor for children’s mental health at Rice County Social Services, organized parades for Lonsdale and Faribault to promote the idea that no one is alone or without help during the coronavirus pandemic. Faribault’s parade took place April 29, and Lonsdale’s, initially scheduled for a week earlier, was postponed to May 5 due to inclement weather.

Parade 1.jpg

Rice County Public Health’s Lyndsey Reece wore a dinosaur costume as she waved to a Lonsdale crowd. Her coworker at the wheel, Sara Coulter, dressed as a giraffe. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Parade 2.jpg

Lonsdale Fire Department employees took time out of their evening to participate in the Social Services parade Tuesday. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

“ … We are witnessing a significant deterioration in the emotional well-being of many of our citizens,” Marthaler wrote in a letter to the news. “Even the healthiest and strongest among us seem to be feeling some level of anxiety and added stress. So these parades are just one small thing we are doing to try and address this and help our communities.”

parade 7.jpg

The Rice County Sheriff's Department made an appearance in the parade arranged by Rice County Social Services. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
parade 6.jpg

Rice County Commissioner Jeff Docken waved to parade-goers Tuesday evening in Lonsdale. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
parade 5.jpg

Rice County Disability Services participated in the Lonsdale parade Tuesday. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The parade included law enforcement, the Lonsdale Fire Department, the Rice County Sheriff's Office and Rice County Social Services, among others involved in public safety. It began at 6:30 p.m. at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary and made its way through as many Lonsdale neighborhoods as possible before ending on County Road 4 off Eighth Avenue SW.

parade 3.jpg

Parade goers could hear the Lonsdale Fire Department's truck coming down the street Tuesday evening, during the Social Services parade. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
parade 4.jpg

The Lonsdale Fire Department was part of the parade lineup Tuesday evening.(Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Throughout the community, families sat outside their homes on the curb or in their driveways to wave to the passersby in the parade, as they honked their horns and flashed their lights.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. 

