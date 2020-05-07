Sirens sounded Tuesday evening, not to announce an emergency but rather a message: “We’re here for you.”
James Marthaler, supervisor for children’s mental health at Rice County Social Services, organized parades for Lonsdale and Faribault to promote the idea that no one is alone or without help during the coronavirus pandemic. Faribault’s parade took place April 29, and Lonsdale’s, initially scheduled for a week earlier, was postponed to May 5 due to inclement weather.
“ … We are witnessing a significant deterioration in the emotional well-being of many of our citizens,” Marthaler wrote in a letter to the news. “Even the healthiest and strongest among us seem to be feeling some level of anxiety and added stress. So these parades are just one small thing we are doing to try and address this and help our communities.”
The parade included law enforcement, the Lonsdale Fire Department, the Rice County Sheriff's Office and Rice County Social Services, among others involved in public safety. It began at 6:30 p.m. at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary and made its way through as many Lonsdale neighborhoods as possible before ending on County Road 4 off Eighth Avenue SW.
Throughout the community, families sat outside their homes on the curb or in their driveways to wave to the passersby in the parade, as they honked their horns and flashed their lights.