Every year, local school districts put together a program to honor former service members for Veterans Day. But the coronavirus has not just changed the way schools teach their students, but also the way schools celebrate veterans.
Le Sueur-Henderson and Cleveland Public Schools put together virtual ceremonies this year, but TCU's Veterans Day program was different from other schools, featuring a live broadcast from the school auditorium.
Students watched the event from their classrooms, beginning with the senior concert choir and brass quartet playing the national anthem, and Montgomery Post 79 posting the colors.
TCU Montgomery Special Education teacher and former United States Army MP Colin Scott spoke as the program's guest speaker. Scott served in Korea, Germany, Italy, Hunagry and Croatia between 1994-1998 and spoke on the role veterans played in protecting the country and what it means to be a veteran today.
"To me, being a veteran means standing for the flag as it passes by," said Scott. "Honoring a fallen fellow veteran, helping to support struggling veterans whether it be medically, financially or emotionally, getting a lump in your stomach every time the US enters a conflict, even if you haven't been in the military for years, reconnecting with fellow military members you haven't seen in 20 or 30 years as if it was yesterday, joining the military for whatever reason and spending time with that respective branch of the military. We all learn that serving in the military is about one thing, the protection of America."
Scott then welcomed two award-winning student essayists to the podium to share their views on patriotism. Aidan Balma was presented the Patriot's Pen award for his essay on what patriotism means to him. Balma said that he believed patriotism was about being proud of one's country, proud of the people in it and supporting each the country even in disagreement and never losing faith.
"The American people don't think the country is perfect, but fight to make the country great," said Balma. "We show our patriotism by shaking the hand of someone who has served and standing for the national anthem. Patriotism comes in bigger acts too, like when we stood together during 9/11 and came together over the great loss the nation endured."
Student Speaker Anika Otero was awarded the Voice of Democracy scholarship for her essay in response to the question “Is this the country the founders envisioned?” Otero said that she could not recite the pledge of the allegiance, because of the country's failure address discrimination and prejudice and the issues facing her generation.
"Although I stand whle our pledge is said, with my hand over my heart, I do not recite the words because I don't believe them and the people who say the words don't stand by them," said Otero. "I yearn for a nation that I can be proud of while my hand is covering my heart and one day, I hope we can all get there as a community connected not only by a place of origin, but what we want to represent as goodnatured and committed workers."
Following the speeches, Scott representing the Le Center Legion presented TCU High Schcool teacher Carey Langer the Citizen Education Teacher of the Year award for getting students involved in Legion scholarships and his work as an educator.
Principal Alan Fitterer then presented teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels with the Smart/Mather VFW National Education teacher of the year awards. Recipients included Collin Scott at the middle school level for his efforts as a veteran and educator teaching students about the sacrifices veterans have made for the country, uniting legion and VFW posts in the district and organizing memorial day events and veterans parades, and TCU high school social studies teacher Heidi Veazie for her work teaching students about US History, taking her pupils on trips to Washington D.C. to tour historical sites and recently hosting a mock election to teach Titans about the electoral process and the candidates in national and state races.