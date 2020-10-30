One step closer to kicking off the police station project, the Lonsdale City Council officially approved the plan to issue general obligation bonds during its Thursday meeting.
By adopting a resolution, the city approved the issuance of capital improvement plan bonds not to exceed $2.5 million.
Based on the five-year capital improvement plan, the current police facility in Lonsdale is inadequate for serving the community’s needs due to limited space and outdated functions. The estimated cost of the project is $2.2 million.
By paying for the project with CIP bonds, the city pledges its full tax authority to pay a debt service. The long-term life of the project influenced the city to go the route of CIP bonds, and City Administrator Joel Erickson said any additional cash outlay “would significantly weaken the city’s liquidity.”
Earlier in the year, the city purchased land for the police facility: 10 acres at the Fifteenth Avenue SE and Commerce Drive SE intersection. Future developments will eventually be built on the land not reserved for the police station. The cost was $270,000, and the city may pay for $100,000 of that with general obligation bonds.
The city plans to pay for the balance by digging into its reserves. The balance could be bonded for, but they would then be taxable and trigger a higher interest rate, so city staff didn’t recommend bonding for the balance of $170,000.
The term of the bond is 20 years, and the annual debt service will go toward the issuance of $2.4 million in bonds.
If no one submits a petition by Nov. 28, requesting a vote on the bonds, the city can proceed with negotiations with Baird, the financial service company. Otherwise, the city would need to hold an election either Feb. 9, April 13, Aug. 10 or Nov. 2 in 2021. As of Thursday evening, Erickson said the city did not receive any verbal or written petitions from residents.
Before approving the issuance of general obligation CIP bonds, the City Council held a public hearing to answer questions on the payment method and police station from the community. One resident who attended the meeting commented, “It seems like a lot of money to start a building.”
Mayor Tim Rud explained that the existing building is in poor shape and not compliant for male and female officers. The building is about 80 years old, he said, and has undergone roof patchings and other work. The new facility will be constructed with the future in mind, as Lonsdale is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.
Councilor Scott Pelava added that while it seems like a lot of money for the project, when the city looked into expanding its current city hall a couple years ago, the estimated cost was triple what staff expected. The police station can’t be built similar to a residential house, he said, because the station needs to meet a number of codes with extra functions like security systems and camera systems.
“There’s no frills,” Pelava said. “... A modern school would probably be a little fancier. It is a utilitarian building to give them what they need ... If you look at the fire hall right next door, it’s a pretty utilitarian building.”
Rud said the City Council has one more budget meeting to plan for 2021, and it was already decided the tax rate will not change.
Construction ahead
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the City Council hosted a second improvement hearing for the 2021 street and utility improvement project, which impacts the Third Avenue SW and Fourth Avenue SW area of town.
City Engineer John Powell delivered a presentation on the planned project, reasons for the construction and the areas that will be impacted. Several community members attended the meeting to ask questions.
Powell’s estimate of the total project cost is $3.6 million. General obligation bonds and city funds will pay for the sanitary repair, storm sewer repair, water main and street construction. Assessments, levied against the impacted properties and consistent with previous construction projects, will cover surface and drainage improvements. That comes out to $14,000 per single family residential unit ($3,920 for water only) and $245 per front foot of commercial properties.
According to state statute, residents have 30 days after Feb. 25, 2021, the day of the assessment hearing, to make payments without interest. Impacted residents can then make payments with interest to the city from March 27 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Powell explained that the streets impacted by the project have generally already deteriorated beyond a point of needing construction. The city also experienced a number of water main breaks because the pipe material has aged and deteriorated. The reason for spreading out the project duration is to give the
Rud explained that the city likes to have roads go through a freeze and thaw course during construction so it’s easier on the contractors to fix the final product the next year.
In terms of trees that might be impacted by construction, Powell said Wold has worked around trees and removed them in the past because they became stressed or residents were unhappy with them after construction. He said Wold wants to take the safest approach to the trees and not harm the root systems and will replace trees.
“I think not only trees but if you have specific issues the city can come take a look at it — invisible fence, drainage, sidewalks; we’re happy to have someone come out and chat with you on site,” Rud said. “ … We’re really here to work for residents. We’re always on the residents’ side but have to know what the issues are.”