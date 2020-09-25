If it’s dinnertime in Lonsdale, vehicles likely fill the parking lot at 115 Railway St. SW, home of the latest barbecue restaurant in Rice County.
It’s clear from the turnout that Smoke BBQ was worth the wait for Lonsdale residents, who wondered when the new business would open ever since owner Andrew Rasmusessen made his plans public in the spring.
“It’s been very busy,” Rasmussen said three weeks after Smoke’s Sept. 9 opening. “There’s times when we’re on three-hour waits for our walk-ins. We’re usually dealing with 100 to 150 phone calls a day. We’re really thankful for the community and how well we’ve been received. It encourages us to improve on our end to keep up with the demand.”
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, but Rasmussen hopes to open the restaurant for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch hours Tuesday through Sunday, as well as evening hours on Sunday, by October.
Smoke currently serves a capacity load of 44 customers at a time — that’s 22 seats indoors and 22 outdoors. Rasmussen accepts reservations as the preferred method as well as walk-ins when applicable, and the crew tries to keep tables full to the set capacity as often as possible.
“We’re not a big corporation, so all these weeks have been a big learning curb for everyone involved,” Rasmussen said. “At this point, we feel that we understand what our demand is, and we’re streamlining the kitchen to the best of our ability.”
Smoke’s current staff meets the limited capacity needs, but as Rasmussen increases business hours to include lunch, his staff demand will also increase. Quite a number of interested individuals already submitted applications for daytime shifts, he said.
Supporting local businesses is a big priority for Rasmussen and his crew, so he sourced some of his meat products from Lonsdale Country Market. Rasmussen also wants to give special recognition to Josh Munk of Plummet Tree Experts, where Smoke sourced its wood.
Rasmussen said it goes without question that the bacon mac and cheese take the title of most popular menu item, at least for now. Other hits include brisket, pork belly burnt ends, and smoked caramel apple dessert.
As for the beer menu, bartender Shawn Ambuehl said, “Our goal is to have the best beers we possibly can from the metro. Andrew and I have great relationships with brewers, and we’re thankful we can bring their product in to showcase their talents.”
On a Thursday evening, the Wayne and Jeanie Vosejpka family decided to check out Smoke for the first time. Before the adults ordered for themselves, Jillian Vosejpka, holding her son, Shef, said the chicken tenders and fries are “kid-approved.”
“I heard great things from people in the community, even from my New Prague co-workers,” Chad Vosejpka said while deciding what to order. He listed pork belly burnt ends and brisket among a number of items he wanted to try.
Knowing their stomachs could only handle so much at one time, Jeannie said, “We’ll be back again for more.”