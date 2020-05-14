Acting in a stage performance requires hours of time and the ability to memorize lines, and Curtain Call Theatre President and Producer Bill Wencl recognizes these can be barriers for potential actors.
To offer a more inclusive performance opportunity, Wencl began brainstorming ideas for live radio show performance in the fall. But then, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Curtain Call Theatre had to cancel its summer production of "Newsies."
"With COVID-19 happening, it just snowballed into the right time to roll it out and do [the radio show], he said.
While staying at home, actors in the New Prague, Lonsdale and Montgomery area have participated in live radio productions — without ever interacting with one another. Wencl said the plan is to release a new show at the beginning of each month.
“It’s actually gone fairly well,” said Wencl. “I hope the community finds it entertaining. I know the actors in the first one … they all seemed to love doing it. They found it to be a completely new challenge.”
Chad Prigge, one of the voice actors who participated in the first radio release, said it was a strange but cool experience to not act or react to the other actors involved in the production. Instead, he read the parts from his home and submitted them to Curtain Call Theatre President and Producer Bill Wencl, who spliced the voice clips together into a cohesive product.
“I think [Bill] did a really nice job taking all those shelter at home pieces we sent in to him to edit,” said Prigge. “ … In lieu of being on stage, this is a really, really good idea and it was just a really effortless process. I hope people are able to listen to it, and maybe we’ll drum in more of an interest.”
The first radio performance,“The Angel Intrudes” by Floyd Dell, features Kyle Yetzer as an angel searching for the human he was assigned to watch over on Earth. Prigge, who plays a New York City police officer in the production, said he was inspired by a Bugs Bunny cartoon in which he uses an Irish accent. Listeners can tune in to the show on the Curtain Call Community Theatre, Inc. Facebook page.
“These [shows] are the equivalent to a one act, so less than half an hour,” said Laura Velishek, Curtain Call Theatre secretary. “We wanted to tiptoe our feet in and see what the community thought of it before considering doing an hour or more type show.”
Velishek said volunteer actors receive scripts via Google Drive and rehearse a couple times over the phone. But instead of meeting at the same time and place every night, actors can work on their own schedules and don’t even need to memorize their lines. As time goes on, she said the board wants to find a domain for in-person social distancing rehearsals, “once it’s safe and acceptable.”
More radio productions are in the works, Prigge and Velishek are working with the board to hunt down more scripts to use for the fourth and fifth shows. In selecting future scripts, Velishek said she’s open to hearing requests from the community.
“One of the cool things about what they’re doing, especially with this genre, is many of these scripts are past rights and royalties, so they’re all accessible and free,” said Prigge. “It’s cool to go back to such an old format and not accrue much cost.”
The radio shows aren’t just inexpensive — they’re not as time consuming. Velishek said musical productions take about eight weeks to put together, and that’s not including five performances.
“That’s a really significant time commitment,” said Velishek. “These are so much smaller, and they really fit into anyone’s lives, so it's been great to have that flexibility.”
Regardless of the pandemic, Prigge said he’s been interested in doing voice acting for the past decade. Having assisted in Tri-City Theatre productions, he spread the word about the opportunity to his students after their production of “Robin Hood” was cancelled. He hopes Curtain Call Theatre’s radio shows might provide the artistic outlet some of them might crave.
Prospective actors can volunteer for voice parts at curtaincalltheatre.net or email webmaster@curtaincalltheater.com.