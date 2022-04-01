Caley Emmers decided to follow her dreams of getting back into cosmetology last June.
The former Lonsdale resident's journey began at the Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes in Minneapolis and led to her most recent accomplishment: earning a seat in the Professional Beauty Association's Beacon Class of 2022. She flew out to Long Beach, California on Friday for three days of celebrity workshops and special training.
According to its site, PBA's Beacon is an elite student program designed to "inspire and prepare students for a successful career."
Emmers was one of four students selected from Minnesota. Aveda Institute has just over 60 locations in the United States, including two in Minnesota.
As a member of the class, Emmers experiences two days of education at the International Salon & Expo 2022, and was able to participate in more classes offered through International Salon & Spa Expo. Other opportunities include visiting with her favorite brands and going to North American Hairstyling Awards, which Emmers describes as the Oscar's of hair.
The three-day event was originally scheduled for January, but was postponed due to COVID.
Emmers said she was "absolutely" shocked to find out she earned a seat, especially since she was only four to five months into the program at the time of the announcement.
Other nominees from Minnesota included people a bit more closer to graduation, or those who have already graduated. She was so busy with all things hair related she had forgotten she applied to the program.
Aveda Partner Relations Vice President Sue Trondson commended Emmers for her achievement and invited her to join the Aveda team for a private backstage experience and celebratory toast following the NAHA awards ceremony on Sunday.
Emmers is the daughter of Bryan and Carrie Emmers of Lonsdale. She was crowned 2015 Miss Lonsdale in August 2014. Emmers attended New Prague High School and finished her studies at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. She now resides in Minneapolis.
Carrie Emmers, Caley's mother, said they were overwhelmed to hear the exciting news last December.
"Caley was shocked. She couldn't believe she got it," Carrie said. "She thought it was a fairy tale. She was pretty excited."
Getting a firsthand look at all of the different hairstyles Caley's instructors challenge her with, Carrie said she is in awe.
"She's really good at what she does," Carrie said. "It's crazy. I don't get how she can do this."
As a youth Caley volunteered to help with hair at a local dance studio. Once she got into high school and joined the dance team, she continued to share her talents with fellow dance team members. Carrie said it got to a point where so many girls wanted Caley to do their hair, her own hair fell to the bottom of the to do list at times.
Along with attending classes at Aveda, Caley also works as a salon assistant at Fox Den Salon in Minneapolis.
She feels grateful for the opportunity and looks forward to having her own chair in a salon after graduation this July.
Though she wishes she would have joined the cosmetology world a bit sooner, she is thankful to have finally found her passion. The silver lining of the global pandemic, Caley said, was having time to think about who she wanted to be and what she wanted to do.
"It was a hard three years, but I can be grateful now for the time I had to think," she said.