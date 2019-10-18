For some, it’s about the community togetherness. For others, it’s about supporting those who have battled breast cancer in the past and those who continue to fight the battle. For business owners in particular, it’s about promoting their services and products.
Whatever one’s reason for attending the Lonsdale Crawl, the eighth annual event served as a time for the Lonsdale residents to go out on the town. Many event-goers dressed in pink attire Thursday evening as they visited business after business to collect signatures on their passports. At the end of the night, participants entered their completed passports in a drawing for prizes.
“I think it’s just excellent on every aspect because it doesn’t just support breast cancer [survivors and victims] but also increases awareness,” said Tara Kaisershot.
Growing up without a strong knowledge of breast checks, Kaisershot wants younger generations to understand the importance of detecting early signs of breast cancer. It was a big deal, she said, for her own generation to learn about breast self-examinations.
Lynette Moe, manager of Lonsdale Liquor, agreed that such a concept of breast self-checks didn’t hit home until her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Moe, a proponent of the Lonsdale Crawl, presented a plinko game and pink prizes at her business as another Lonsdale Liquor employee offered wine tastings. The business also served as a location for at-home consultants to promote their products and services during the crawl.
Warm weather doesn’t always coincide with the Lonsdale Crawl, but Thursday’s temperatures created an opportunity for some participants to ride on wagons through town. Darrell Vosejpka drove one band of women from location to location as they collected signatures for their passports.
“It’s such a great time to get around town,” said Jeanie Vosejpka, one of eight women riding in a wagon trailing behind Darrell’s truck. “Darrell takes us every year, so we have a great time.”
For the first time this year, the Lonsdale Crawl’s silent auction moved from the Whistle Stop Grill and Tavern to the Lonsdale American Legion, which offered more space for items and vendors.
The fun didn’t end after the Wrap-up for Awareness portion of the night at the Whistle Stop; new this year, the Lonsdale Crawl included a spaghetti dinner Friday evening at the American Legion along with a performance by the Dakota Ramblers Band. The 5K Crawl, Walk and Run Against Cancer on Saturday signified the end of a Lonsdale Crawl weekend.