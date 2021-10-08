A crash just outside Lonsdale sent five to the hospital, including two recent Tri-City United High School graduates.

10.14 Lonsdale Crash

Hwy. 19, just outside Lonsdale. (Google Maps image)

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jose Leonardo Herrera-Lara, 19, of Le Center, and Kylie Elizabeth Maxa, 18, of Montgomery, sustained "non-life threatening injuries" when their vehicle collided with another on Hwy. 19 at about 4 p.m. Wednessday, .

The other vehicle contained driver Sutao Song Mccann, 41, of Farmington, and two children at 10 and 12 years old; they were all sent to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the report. Mccann's injuries were considered "non-life threatening" but there was no indication as to the injuries of the children.

The crash report said that a Toyota Highlander, driven by Mccann, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 19 and the Ford F-150, driven by Herrera-Lara, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 19 when the vehicles collided at 70th Street W. The report indicates no alcohol was involved and all were wearing seat belts.

A GoFundMe page set up by Maxa's friend, Lauren Folkerts, said that Maxa was airlifted to HCMC. Later, Maxa's mother, Leta Maxa, confirmed that her daughter was in the hospital with a broken back, along with a laceration on her chin, while Herrera-Lara was at home recovering.

10.14 Leo and Kylie

Jose Leonardo Herrera-Lara, 19, of Le Center, and Kylie Elizabeth Maxa, 18, of Montgomery were injured in a crash outside Lonsdale. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Folkerts' GoFundMe)

Folkerts described Kylie Maxa, a 2021 TCU graduate, and Hererra-Lara, a 2020 TCU graduate, as "amazing, kind people who are avid members of their communities, TCU High School graduates and are truly loved by so many." She described Herrera-Lara as being Maxa's significant other.

"Kylie is employed as a licensed family childcare provider in New Prague, and she truly has a gift working with young children," Folkerts wrote. "She is a student at South Central [College] in Mankato, and was a member of the TCU dance team."

In response to a supportive post on Facebook, Leta Maxa said, "I never expected the outpouring of kind words, prayers and honest concern from people. And so. many. people!"

The GoFundMe page had raised $3,850 toward a $5,000 goal by the morning of Oct. 8, a day after it went up. One donor said "We are praying hard for Kylie and Leo." If you'd like to donate and/or see more, visit gofundme.com/f/help-kylie-leo-recover-from-their-auto-accident.

The Lonsdale Fire Department, Lonsdale Police Department and Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash, assisted by the State Patrol.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Recommended for you

Load comments