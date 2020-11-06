Nutrition clubs are popping up across the world to the point of outnumbering Starbucks, according to Herbalife Nutrition, and soon Lonsdale will pick up on the trend.
Krista Christenson, a distributor at NP Power Nutrition in New Prague, recently announced her official plan to start a nutrition club in Lonsdale. Christenson’s distribution service skyrocketed in recent months when she began delivering shakes to both Lonsdale and Montgomery amid the pandemic.
“I felt like it was a really good time to delve in and look a little harder, and I found a place,” Christenson said. “It’s a great location and I think it will work out really well.”
It’s Christenson’s hope that her Lonsdale location will be ready for her business by January 2021. She’s excited to get her business started in Lonsdale, where her husband Derek is from. The couple lived in Lonsdale earlier in their marriage, and Derek played baseball for the Lonsdale Aces. Pending Herbalife Nutrition approval, Christenson hopes to name her club Ace’s Nutrition to tie it to the community.
As Christenson described them, nutrition clubs are like “fast food for healthy people.” A wide variety of flavored shakes make up a large portion of the menu items, serving as full meal replacements.
“They’re all delicious,” Christenson said of the shakes. “If you don’t like one, don’t let that deter you from trying more because there will be one that you like. There’s so many options, and it’s really good for everybody.”
Shakes come in gluten-free options as well as options for those allergic to soy or milk. The company also offers a line of sports beverages. Clients can also purchase energy teas as well as “meals” that include a combination tea, shake and aloe shot. Christenson explained that aloe is good for the digestive system and absorbing nutrients.
Christenson started using Herbalife Nutrition products in June 2018, and by July 2019, she had lost 40 pounds. She signed up to become an Herbalife Nutrition distributor in February 2019 and began working at NP Power Nutrition in New Prague in June of that year.
The simplicity of the program and the products drew Christenson to become a distributor for Herbalife Nutrition. She also appreciates the support from her coach and everyone else in the club, and she wants to bring that experience of encouragement and positive energy to Lonsdale.
Each nutrition club team has a different way of going about the business, Christenson explained. Some advertise products solely on social media, and some operate like a shake shop. Others open up multiple nutrition clubs to grow their team.
“Right now I’m really just focusing on opening this one and kind of seeing where it takes me,” Christenson said. “Like I said with the support I received from the deliveries, I expect it to be a great experience.”
Christenson will operate full-time in Lonsdale six days a week and wants to poll the community to find out the best hours. She expects to serve hours similar to New Prague, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., since most of her deliveries are over the lunch hour.
The New Prague location will continue operating as part of her team, and she has two active distributors who agreed to help in Lonsdale.