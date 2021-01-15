As a particularly eventful term of Congress ends and a new one begins, Rep. Jim Hagedorn said he’s eager to get back to work as southern Minnesota’s voice in Congress.
First elected in 2018, Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota's 1st District, came to Washington pledging to govern as a staunch conservative and supporter of President Trump. His narrow victory went against the grain of that election, which saw Democrats achieve a net gain of 40 House seats overall.
During his first re-election campaign, the Blue Earth Republican was targeted heavily by national Democratic-aligned groups, given the close margin in his 2018 election. He tied himself closely to President Trump, asking voters to consider him and the President as a “team.” Even though the president wasn’t able to replicate his 2016 margin in southern Minnesota, Trump still carried the district by about 10 points. With help from the top of the ticket, Hagedorn managed to secure re-election by an increased margin over challenger Dan Feehan.
The Congressman has continued to stick with the President even as some of his fellow Republicans have started to back away, fully supporting Trump’s legal challenges of the election results and his calls to block President-elect Biden’s certification.
Along with Michelle Fishbach, Hagedorn was one of two Minnesota members to object to the counting of electoral slates in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Hagedorn said that his opposition to certification came as a protest against governors and secretaries of state who implemented changes to election laws, designed to make it easier and safer to vote during the pandemic, without the consent of state legislatures.
Judges in state as well as federal courts, including many appointed by Trump, evaluated more than 60 lawsuits challenging voting procedures during the 2020 election and dismissed nearly all of them.
Hagedorn declined to say whether he believes that changes to voting procedures led to voter fraud, though Trump's former Attorney General William Barr, who stepped aside last month, has stated that none occurred on a scale sufficient to alter the election result. However, Hagedorn does believe that changes to voting, including in Minnesota, reduced trust in the election result — an outcome he said must never happen again.
“A lot of people that feel the integrity of the election was in question,” he said. “We want people to know we have free and fair elections.”
Numerous Republicans cited the Capitol Hill riots as a major factor in their decision to not challenge the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Others went further and said the president was at least in part to blame for the violence that ensued.
Hagedorn was not in the House chamber at the time the Jan. 6 riots broke out. While aware that a protest was scheduled to occur alongside the certification, he said he was shocked to see the situation spin out of control. The Congressman strongly condemned the violence and mourned the loss of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was beaten to death by the mob. However, he declined to assign blame to the President.
“I don’t believe that the president or anyone who supports his cause, other than the people who acted inappropriately, wanted to see that happen,” he said. “I don’t know of one member of Congress on the Republican side who has not condemned the acts of violence.”
Accordingly, Hagedorn did not support Trump's impeachment on the grounds of inciting the mob. Noting that the Senate is unlikely to take up the move before Trump leaves office, he blasted it as a "divisive" move by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Looking back
Without question, Hagedorn positioned himself as a strongly pro-Trump conservative over his first two years in office. However, with Republicans as the minority party in the House, he was forced to work across the aisle to get things done.
Hagedorn snagged a prized seat on the House Agriculture Committee. From there, he worked alongside Democrats and Republicans to advocate for the region’s growing ethanol industry — on occasion, even criticizing of the Trump Administration. For example, Hagedorn wrote in 2019 to EPA Director Andrew Wheeler and other top officials to demand strict enforcement of the Renewable Fuel Standard after Wheeler’s EPA issued waivers to several refineries that substantially reduced ethanol consumption.
Hagedorn also came to office determined to smooth escalating conflicts between the U.S. and its largest trading partners. The issue was a point of discontent for even many traditionally conservative farmers, who feared they might never recover their hard-earned market share.
Following his 2016 campaign promises, Trump withdrew from the North American Free Trade Agreement and proposed Trans Pacific Partnership and moved to increase tariffs, with the goal of reducing the country’s trade deficit. However, Trump’s trade approach led to significant retaliatory tariffs from China, Mexico and other key trading partners. Local soybean farmers were hit especially hard, as the Chinese have typically purchased a majority of soybeans but dramatically reduced their purchases.
When Trump finally secured the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement as well as a Phase 1 agreement with China in January 2020, Hagedorn was quick to offer praise. USMCA went on to be ratified by both Houses of Congress two months later, with unusually broad bipartisan support.
As a member of the Small Business Committee, Hagedorn has worked on bipartisan legislation to provide assistance to small businesses throughout the pandemic, including the popular Paycheck Protection Program that enabled many businesses to retain workers.
Hagedorn has also positioned himself as a strong supporter of rural hospitals, which are undergoing unprecedented stress from the pandemic. He’s noted that in many small Minnesota communities, rural hospitals are crucial from an economic as well as public health perspective.
Among Hagedorn’s efforts to boost rural hospitals was the Save our Rural Hospitals Act. Coauthored with New Mexico Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, it would have reserved at least 20% of the funds allocated under the CARES Act’s Provider Relief Fund for rural hospitals.
Obstacles and challenges
Though he was able to get some things done working across the aisle, Hagedorn’s efforts to advance conservative priorities were largely frustrated by the Democratic majority in the House, even as Republicans controlled the Senate and White House.
Hagedorn's first term was also dogged by questions about his office’s expenditures. During the first quarter of 2020, he spent 40% of his allotted office expenses for the year, largely on mailings — far dwarfing the totals of any other Congressional office.
Scandal arose when it was revealed that part of those printing costs were paid out to one company owned by John Sample, a part-time staffer in Hagedorn’s office, and another linked to the brother of his Chief of Staff, Peter Su. Hagedorn fired Su shortly after the allegations broke, though Sample remains on staff. The Congressman insisted that he did nothing wrong and began an internal review when he was made aware of the issue.
Su contests Hagedorn's claim of innocence and later released an audio recording of the Congressman discussing the matter a month prior to his firing. Hagedorn and his attorneys have insisted he wasn’t aware of the details of the arrangement.
Hagedorn said he’s focused on moving on from the controversy and has since hired a new chief of staff, Kris Skrzycki. Skrzycki brings extensive experience to the position, including six years as chief of staff to former Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia.
“I have total confidence in the man that I’ve hired to organize and administer the office on my behalf,” he said. “We feel very confident moving forward.”
Hagedorn has also had to overcome health struggles over his first term. Just six weeks after taking office, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. Also known as advanced or metastatic cancer, Stage 4 cancers are the most severe.
Hagedorn has subsequently undergone immunotherapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and says he is responding well to treatment. Just a couple of weeks ago, he underwent surgery that he said was successful to remove a cancerous kidney.
"I'm very grateful for the healing hands of God and the healing hands of the Mayo Clinic," he said. "That’s what has made it all possible."
Election effects
Even though Hagedorn was able to win and Republicans made gains in House races across the country, a pair of Democratic victories in Georgia’s Senate runoffs means that Democrats will control the House, Senate and White House for the first time since 2010.
Hagedorn conceded that Republicans will be at a disadvantage in the next Congress, making it more difficult for Republican legislators like him to achieve their priorities. However, he noted that the Democratic majority in both Houses of Congress will be narrow.
In the House, Democrats control just 222 seats out of 435, meaning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can't afford to lose more than four members of her caucus on major legislation. Meanwhile, the Senate is split evenly between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a tiebreaking vote.
To be sure, even narrow Democratic control of both houses will make a big difference on Capitol Hill, ensuring that President-elect Biden’s broad policy agenda, as well as his nominations to the courts and cabinet, will get a hearing and potential vote in Congress.
However the narrow margins will make enacting legislation difficult — and Hagedorn isn’t likely to support much of the Biden agenda. Instead, he pledged to stand on his conservative principles, opposing "open borders" and "restricting the Second Amendment."
"The Democrats definitely have an advantage in terms of being able to get their policies through," he said. My guess is they’re going to go hard left."