Speakers at the dedication included Rhonda Pownell, Cathy Nelson, Scott Richardson, Brent Nystrom, Cheri Johnson, Dayna Norvold, Jodi Beach, Jonathan Davis and Rosie Fink. (Photo courtesy of Jodi Beach)
Funders met families at an open house celebration and official dedication for those involved in the Faith Build for Habitat for Humanity of Rice County on March 20. The afternoon event was held at St. John's Church in Northfield.
The speakers at the dedication were Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Cathy Nelson, Catholic Daughters of America, Scott Richardson of the HCI Northfield, Cheri Johnson, Rice County Habitat for Humanity family services coordinator, Dayna Norvold, executive director of Rice County Habitat, St. John's Church Pastor Jonathan Davis, Brent Nystrom, and Rosie Fink, volunteer.
Each partner family received quilts from St. John's and the Catholic Daughters. The Catholic Daughters also gave each family a clock and calendar. The Northfield Rotary built them a bookshelf and the Healthy Community Initiative gave them children's books.
"This build, in particular, was our largest build to date," said Jodi Beach, community engagement coordinator, Rice County Habitat for Humanity. "We were joined by nearly 300 volunteers contributing about 4,000 volunteer hours from many churches in Rice County, local businesses and banks, individuals, as well as students from St. Olaf College."
Beach explained that this particular project was a Faith Build.
"A Faith Build is a Habitat for Humanity build, where area churches help to support our build with funds and volunteers," she said. "We had 331 donors supporting this build — from business, churches, and individuals. Our major donors included: Thrivent Financial with a grant of $115,000, St. John's Lutheran Church with a donation of $40,000, Minnesota Catholic Daughters of America with $10,000 and The National Catholic Daughters of America with over $10,000."
What makes Habitat's program so unique, Beach said, is that the four families selected to live in the new housing units work to build the structures alongside the volunteers.
"They are truly partner families," she said.
Habitat partner families are selected using three main criteria, including the need for housing, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and the willingness to partner in sweat equity hours.
"It's four more homeownership opportunities for families who contribute to our community," said Dayna Norvold, executive director of Rice County Habitat. "This asset will change their future story and that of their children."
Beach said Habitat will be completing one more single family house this spring, raising the total number to five families who are living in affordable housing in Northfield.
"As a community engagement coordinator, I have completely enjoyed working with all of the volunteers, construction crew and families," Beach said. "Affordable homeownership helps create the conditions that free families from instability, stress and fear and encourages self-reliance and confidence."