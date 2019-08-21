A new academic year begins for the Tri-City United School District Tuesday, Sept. 3, leaving students and teachers just a little bit more time to prepare for changes ahead.
Before class resumes in the newly renovated buildings, open house events give students a chance to ease back into the school setting.
“The key for all of [the open houses] is building relationships with educators, students and parents,” said TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler.
TCU Lonsdale opens its doors for students and families from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Like every open house in the district, this evening gives students a chance to bring their supplies to school and acquire the necessary information for launching a successful school year.
TCU Montgomery and TCU Le Center also host open house events Aug. 28, but both of these events last from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Little Titans preschool open house is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
An open house at TCU High School takes place earlier in the week, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. During this time, students will hear from Principal Alan Fitterer and Assistant Principal Jeff Eppen on changes at the school and its policies since last year, and the importance of Titan pride. Students will meet their advisors, learn about parking changes, tour the newly renovated building and get their school pictures taken.
Students in grades seven through 12 will also receive their Chromebooks at whichever open house they attend.
Becoming acclimated to the new additions and renovations, made possible by the 2018 voter-approved $22.1 million bond referendum, is a focus across the entire district this school year.
At TCU Lonsdale, the new classroom spaces and furniture were designed to help young learners succeed in new ways. TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer looks forward to seeing the updates enhance the school’s Universal Design for Learning (UDL) model, which equips children to make their own decisions in a learning environment. The model becomes more effective as students utilize the diverse seating styles and classroom features to learn and demonstrate new skills.
This year, Meyer said TCU Lonsdale will hone in on the topic of leadership, become more intentional in its bullying prevention initiatives, and promote mindfulness and social/emotional learning.
The social/emotional piece is a concentration for the entire district, said Preisler, in addition to creating a positive culture for both students and adults.
“A lot will come together in the next week and a half,” said Meyer a week before the open house event. “And we get to celebrate our beautiful new addition. We’re really fortunate to have the support of our community.”