In temperatures in the high 30s, track and field athletes had to run, jump and throw in tough conditions on April 20 at the Minnesota Rive Conference Quadrangular at Belle Plaine.
Tri-City United emerged runner-up as a team in the boys and girls divisions, while Le Sueur-Henderson ended up fourth in both sexes. Belle Plaine won both divisions.
Girls team rankings showed: 1) Belle Plaine, 163.5 2) TCU 53, 3) Southwest Christian 34.5 and 4) LS-H 20.
Boys team rankings showed: 1) Belle Plaine 136.5, 2) TCU 78.5, 3) Southwest Christian 38 and 4) LS-H 15.
"Cold night to run, but athletes handled it," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said.
"Relays are still a work in progress. After a year off, the exchanges still need to improve.
"It is still a shuffle, trying to get times for athletes and find out where our strengths are as a team.
"Friday we go to JWP. Looking forward to warmer weather and running at their new facility."
TCU boys earned four first places including two relays: the 4x800-meter team of Aidan McNamara, Chase Goecke, Aven Prigge, Austin Rutt in 9:58.27 and the 4x100 team Jack Erickson, Jordan Meyer, Brant Le Mieux and Janik Wagner in 50.11
TCU's Jordan Meyer took first in the 110 hurdles in 17.30
Henry Schendel won the Discus Throw at 115 feet, 3 inches.
Dylan Novak, won the lone first place for LS-H boys in the 100 Meter dash in 11.76 seconds
Emily Sullivan won three wheelchair events for LS-H girls: 100 dash in 1.31.46, 200 dash in 1:10.60 and shot put at J10-03.00.