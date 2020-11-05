Respectful, responsible, safe and kind — these are the four characteristics of a Lonsdale Leader.
At Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School, each teacher nominates one student as a Lonsdale Leader for their class every month. The students selected for the month of October represent the first Lonsdale Leaders the school has acknowledged.
Students learned from the morning announcements if they were selected as a Lonsdale Leader, and each one set up a time to get their picture taken and receive congratulations from Tri-City United Lonsdale Principal Tony Johnson.
“It’s been pretty cool since we’ve hung up the pictures,” Johnson said. “The students seem to be really motivated to win the award, they seem proud of themselves, and all their classmates get to see it. It hopefully gives them a sense of ownership in doing what’s right when they're here at school.”
In choosing Lonsdale Leaders, teachers pay attention to the way students exemplify these four core characteristics in the classroom, in line for the bus and in the hallways. They might show kindness by including a classmate in a conversation during lunch or they might show safety by being aware of their surroundings as they cross the street.
Johnson said the lesson plan for Lonsdale Leaders is concise and straight to the point so teachers and students can narrow their focus to two to three areas per core characteristic. As the next step in the process, the Lonsdale Leaders Committee is looking to set up school-wide expectations. The whole school would read through the expectations, and teachers would provide lessons to model those behaviors beyond the classroom, like on the playground.
The program started with the Lonsdale Leaders Committee, which TCU Lonsdale staff previously referred to as “The Leader in Me.” The team of homeroom teachers, an intervention teacher and a social worker set the core values to look for in their students, and to lead by that example so students understand the standards they’re expected to meet.
Megan Warner, a fourth-grade teacher and member of the Lonsdale Leaders Committee, said she observes the way her students balance their responsibilities at school and at home as they navigate hybrid learning during the pandemic. While the Lonsdale Leaders didn’t form as a result of COVID-19, she said it gives students an extra spark of encouragement.
Second-grade teacher Kristen Munden, who serves on the Lonsdale Leaders Committee, said she looked at the ways her students responded to the modifications that come with social distancing. If they comply with changes without complaining and go above and beyond to help classmates who need assistance, she considers them Lonsdale Leader material.
When Johnson says “You could be the next Lonsdale Leader” on the morning announcements, Munden said she can see her students’ eyes widen with excitement.
“… We wanted them to get that intrinsic satisfaction, and we wanted them to feel that emotion rather than, ‘I won, what do I get?’” Munden said. “That’s our reason behind it a bit. We want them to be proud of themselves on a daily basis.”
Said Warner: “A big thing was Mr. Johnson called home, and they’re so excited to get a positive call home from the principal, so they’re definitely very motivated.”