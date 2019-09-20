Tying someone’s shoes, inviting someone to play, sharing a toy or giving a high-five can result in “warm fuzzies.”
After learning about this concept from Principal Mollie Meyer, students at TCU Lonsdale have made it their goal to spread as many warm fuzzies as possible. This challenge was part of the first of many anti-bullying lessons students will receive throughout the year. Going beyond the typical anti-bullying incentives, these lessons push students to consider what it means to spread kindness and stop bullying before it starts.
Third-grader Coby Matchinski said he learned to “be nice to others,” while Davis Batalden learned the importance of being kind and helping out his friends. Aurora Teal, also a third-grader, said she learned “to not be mean to people.”
As part of this first anti-bullying lesson, Meyer spent the third week of September meeting with each grade level to read the children’s picture book “Warm Fuzzies” by Cathie Brown and encouraged students to brainstorm ways to invoke “warm fuzzies” in their peers.
In the story, a little girl named Shonna experiences one negative situation after another at school, resulting in the feeling of “cold pricklies” in her stomach. Back at home when she hugs her mom, Shonna rediscovers the “warm fuzzies” that make her feel better. Since Shonna can’t bring her mom wherever she goes, she instead uses a craft box to create her own warm fuzzies out of yarn and carries them in her pocket to hold if she ever feels the cold pricklies again.
Although students didn’t make their own warm fuzzies like the ones in the book, Meyer gave each teacher an empty jar to fill with a “warm fuzzy” pom pom ball each time a student does something to spread kindness. Every time a classroom jar is filled to the rim with pom pom balls, students earn 30 minutes of extra choice time for the day. Students and their teachers decide together if that time involves recess, board games, coloring or other activities. Once a “warm fuzzie” goes in the jar, it can’t be removed. Students may fill and refill the jar as many times as they can for the remainder of September, and teachers may continue the practice longer if they wish.
Before presenting jars to teachers, Meyer used a white board to list ways students might spread warm fuzzies. Third-graders suggested ideas like smiling, offering hugs, giving compliments or escorting a hurt student to the school nurse.
The children also brainstormed ways to be inclusive during recess, especially if a game requires fewer participants than the number of students who want to play. Meyer said “you can’t play” is never an option at TCU Lonsdale, so she encouraged students to get creative in finding solutions. For example, she recently witnessed first-graders turning four-square into a five-person game by drawing and extra square with chalk.
Meyer also offered helpful tips for communicating kindness, like talking low and slow rather than high-pitched and fast.
In future months, Meyer said TCU Lonsdale will reintroduce the Stick Together campaign sponsored by Duck Brand tape and Project Love, which gives students the opportunity to pledge their names on a poster board to end bullying. Up next in October, CLIMB Theatre of Inver Grove Heights visits TCU Lonsdale to presents an anti-bullying stage performance.