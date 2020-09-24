WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION ACT

The Minnesota Whistleblower Protection Act prohibits employers from discharging, disciplining, threatening or otherwise discriminating against an employee because of a report of a suspected violation, confirmed violation or planned violation of any federal or state law, refuses to perform an action that the person objectively believes violates state or federal laws and other stipulations.

The related Minnesota state statutes can be found at bit.ly/2RJXKyj