It takes a certain know-how to start, grow and expand a business, and while the necessary steps take time, an upcoming lunch could be a turning point.
The Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce invites business owners at any stage to attend a free Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at the Lonsdale American Legion. The lunch is free, catered by Smoke and sponsored by the Lonsdale Economic Development Authority. The deadline for registration is noon Thursday, March 25.
The Lunch and Learn is part of the EDA’s plan to address the feedback businesses recently provided in the form of a survey. University of Minnesota Extension conducted the survey of Lonsdale’s Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) program members, which the EDA reviewed at its February meeting.
“What we learned from that information is that businesses wanted educational opportunities ranging from drafting a business plan to marketing, information on utility rebates or renewables,” said City Administrator Joel Erickson. “With Extension office staff not able to meet in person until July, the EDA didn’t want to wait to start implementing some of these ideas.”
Responses from the survey also suggested business owners want a stronger business community to form in Lonsdale, so the Lunch and Learn is also a networking opportunity.
Erickson explained that the Lunch and Learn isn’t a kickoff of the BRE initiative, but one of a few steps the EDA plans to take before July. Representatives from private utility companies will be invited to a future Lunch and Learn to speak about programs, renewables and rebates. These were topics surveyed BRE members indicated they would like to learn more about.
Attendees of the Lunch and Learn will hear about three key programs in the county that promote business development. That includes the Rice County Small Business and Development Center (SBDC), The Prosperity Initiative, and SCORE.
Faribault Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nort Johnson was invited to the lunch to give an overview of the services SBDC offers. That includes assisting those at the idea stage of starting a business to those learning about marketing, financing and loan packaging.
“Our hope is that if something intrigues a business owner, they follow up with Nort for more details,” Erickson said.
The Prosperity Initiative, a program of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, provides resources like regular education and coaching to minority and new immigrant workers in SMIF’s region.
Erickson said women are included as minorities on Lonsdale Main Street, where only seven or eight females own or run a business, so he wanted them to become aware of the Prosperity Initiative opportunities.
The local SCORE Chapter, the third program of focus, provides counseling and mentoring for entrepreneurs in the start-up stage.
“Ultimately we want businesses to find the information that’s presented valuable, but quite frankly I just hope we get good attendance because without good attendance it’s not going to be effective,” Erickson said.