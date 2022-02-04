Lonsdale City Council approved the purchase of a new plow for the first time in more than a decade. The new plow will be completed in 2024 and will be equipped with a liquid de-icer. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Public Works staff will soon have a new toy on the roads.
On Jan. 27, the Lonsdale City Council approved the purchase of a new snowplow. The new truck will be built to order by North Central International and Crysteel Truck Equipment. It will come with all necessary features and packages, including a liquid tank and sprayer for dispensing liquid de-icer onto the roads.
Rice County already uses liquid solution, so it is available for purchase by the city. The city currently uses a salt-sand mix, but, according to Public works Director Russ Vlasak, the liquid solution would be better.
The price was not finalized, but the estimated quote from North Central International and Crysteel Truck Equipment for a total of $233,063.08.The city was expecting to pay between $250,000 and $300,000, so the money has already been budgeted for the purchase of a new plow.
“It’s a really good price,” said Vlasak.
Councilor Scott Pelava, owner of Lonsdale Auto Works, asked to confirm that more than the total amount had already been set to be budgeted for.
The council approved the order because a new plow has not been purchased for the city in more than a decade, and in order to get a new plow vehicle by 2024, it would need to be ordered as soon as possible to have a good chance of the company having the inventory available. Just like every other industry, trucking manufacturers and distributors have been affected heavily by the chip shortage and staffing shortages.
The council said that the plow drivers would have an easier time plowing with another truck, especially a new one. The truck will be outfitted with the same brand and style of blades, scrapers, and mounts as all of the existing trucks.
“90% of the parts will be interchangeable. If we have one truck down and one broken plow, we can make one work,” said Vlasak.
Pelava initiated the motion to approve the purchase of the truck chassis and plow for a combined tentative total of $233,063.