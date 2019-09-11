The Lonsdale Dog Park is more colorful and welcoming than ever before thanks to a Girl Scouts’ touch.
Troop #44850 Scouts and their parents, along with a number of community donors and volunteers, spent the past several months bringing a new pavilion and other side projects to fruition at the dog park. As a result, the troop’s four members earned their Bronze Award — the highest rank for Junior Girl Scouts.
The troop’s four members, sixth-graders Lorraine Motz, Bre Erickson, Bella Jones and Emily Boyda, agreed that they feel good about the contribution they made to the Dog Park. Community partners and troop leader Beverly Boyda recognized the four girls at a grand “re-opening” ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 10.
Before the Girl Scouts completed their projects, dog park users needed to seek shelter across the street at Sticha Park as the dog park lacked any type of pavilion. The new shelter still needs its metal roof, but the project otherwise wrapped up before the start of the school year. The girls set the poles July 5 and worked every weekend they were available, sometimes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It was fun; it was a lot of work,” said Andi Motz, mother of Lorraine. “We enjoyed seeing them actually interested in earning the Bronze Award, even after learning it would be 20 hours of volunteering.”
Beverly Boyda, Emily’s mom and troop leader, added that the community involvement made the project worthwhile.
The girls and their parents, plus Bella’s grandfather Gary Kassa, did the manual labor for the project with advice from community members like Pat Maloney, Ron Stoos and Ron Jirik. Reggie and Kristen Scheurer crushed the concrete for the base, and a number of other community partners and individuals made donations and contributions, including Generations Building Center, Lonsdale Hardware, Kevin Malecha of Common Grounds Landscaping, Scott Pelava of Lonsdale Auto Works, the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, Lonsdale Public Works, the City of Lonsdale and the Lonsdale Parks and Rec Board.
The biggest monetary donation the Girl Scouts received came from the Lonsdale SnoWizards, which contributed $2,500 to the project. The group's president and Lorraine’s father, Matt Motz, presented a check to the troop at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Treasurer/Vice President Eric Schanus and member Roger Gagner.
The troop members also helped resolve another unmet need at the dog park. When patrons wanted to get water for their dogs, they risked getting dirty from stretching over a puddle of mud at the yard hydrant station. As a result, the troop installed a concrete slab at the base of the station and painted tires from Tim’s Small Engine to serve as dog bowl holders.
Adding more color to the dog park, the girls also painted the dog-run culvert tunnels scattered throughout the open field. They and their parents also installed two recycled fire hydrants at the park.
Now that the girls have reached the highest rank as Junior Girl Scouts, their next step, if they choose, is the Silver Award as Girl Scout Cadets. They would have the next three years to earn that rank.