Rep. Bob Vogel (R-Elko New Market) announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
In a statement, Vogel, who will be 70 at the end of his current term, thanked those who have helped him in public service and said the decision was a difficult one, but he looks forward to spending more time with his family.
“I never dreamed growing up in New Market, then a community of 250 people, that I would have the honor of representing over 38,000 people in the Minnesota House for three terms,” Vogel said. “Serving in public office has been a great privilege and truly a life-changing experience.”
First elected to the House in 2014, Vogel has served on a number of committees during his time at the Legislature. He currently sits on the House Ways and Means, Labor and Government Operations committees and is also a member of the House State Government Finance Division.
His district, 20A, includes the cities of Elko New Market, New Prague, Le Center, Le Sueur, Cleveland and Belle Plaine and the surrounding townships.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) released a statement calling Vogel “a master of numbers around the Capitol” and said he was instrumental in creating the Legislative Budget Office.
“We wish Bob and his family all the best as he looks ahead to retiring from the Legislature and his work back home,” Daudt said.
Vogel is the 11th member to announce they will not seek re-election to the House in November.