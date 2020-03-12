“Preserving the past for future generations” is the purpose of the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota program.
“We preserve the customs of our ancestors because if we don’t, it’s going to be lost,” said Anne Jans, a former Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen who now serves on the Board of Directors.
Although the candidates for the annual pageant dedicate hours to learning about their heritage for the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota pageant, the learning doesn’t end when the crowns are distributed.
Applications are in, and soon the 31st Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen will be named. The annual pageant is 7 p.m. April 18 at the Montgomery American Legion. A traditional Czech meal at 5 p.m. will kick off the event, and a dance will follow the coronation.
For the second year in a row, the pageant accepted applications for junior ambassadors. Girls ages 11 to 15 qualify for junior royalty, and young women 16 to 26 are eligible to run for queen.
Currently, six junior ambassadors are part of the program while Autumn Gare reigns as queen and Megan Domonoske as princess. At this point, Jans said there is no limit to junior ambassadors and anyone who applies, and fulfills the criteria, will be accepted. If the number of candidates increases, the board may create a cutoff in future years.
If running for queen, candidates participate in personal interviews with judges to work on their professional speaking skills. They answer questions on stage, sometimes related to material on their applications, and prepare an introduction. Candidates then present a talent, whether it’s singing, playing an instrument, talking about their artwork, delivering a speech, or reading an original poem.
Since junior ambassador candidates are younger, Jans said the process to become royalty is meant to be less intimidating. They fill out applications, like queen candidates, but do one-on-one interviews with the current royalty instead of speaking in front of three judges.
“It’s impressive to watch these young women so poised on stage and so knowledgeable about their heritage already, too,” Jans said. “I give these girls a lot of credit that they’re doing something that’s not in the norm.”
Rather than presenting talents individually, junior candidates prepare something as a group. Last year, said Jans, her daughter Alenka and other junior candidates presented on the Czech costume, the kroj (plural, kroje).
All girls who apply for the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota pageant must own their own kroj, not only to wear for the pageant but to wear at community events. Queen candidates do a full modeling of their kroje while junior candidates talk about one aspect they like best about their kroj.
Kroje look different depending on the country, and even the region within the country, so Jans said the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Board works with the girls to find their ancestral region. Jans has also learned the traditional methods of making the kroje, which are designed so girls can wear them all their lives. Girls find these blouses and skirts using a variety of Czech resources, including a Czech version of eBay, Jans said.
Learning about the Czech culture is also a key component of being in the Miss Czech Slovak program. The board points the girls in the direction of Czech and Slovak Sokol Minnesota, in St. Paul, and presents them with opportunities to converse with Czech Slovak experts in the state. The National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is another useful resource.
Queens, princesses and ambassadors become more immersed in their Czech Slovak culture by attending required events locally, but the royalty has attended out-of-state festivals like Houby Days in Iowa or the Wilber Czech Festival in Nebraska.
“The more they do, the more they get out of it,” Jans said. “When they start adding more Czech events, it piques their interest to learn more. It creates a bit of a buzz with the younger girls as well. There’s the excitement that I hope will continue to grow and build excitement for queen contestants.”