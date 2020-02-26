Voters in each of Rice County’s 14 townships will have the chance to make their views on local government known Wednesday, March 10, when annual township elections will be held and levies reviewed at annual township meetings.
Each township will select its clerk along with one member of the Board of Supervisors. Elected in even years, clerks serve two-year terms, while supervisors serve staggered three year terms.
In addition to the annual meeting, township boards meet monthly throughout the year, aside from lightly populated Richland Township, which meets every other month. In Rice County, each town board includes a clerk, treasurer and three supervisors.
Don’t expect a lot of change in township government. Although there’s more competition than last year, most township officials are seeking re-election and will face no opposition. However, voters will have a write-in option in addition to the choices listed on their ballot.
Elections are held at the respective town halls. All townships are scheduled to hold annual meetings at some point during the day. Most commonly the meeting is held directly following the elections, but several townships are holding theirs before.
Candidates were required to file to run 72 days before the election, so ballots have been set for awhile. Bridgewater Township will hold a referendum that, if successful, would make it the first Rice County Township to have more than three supervisors.
With its location between Faribault and Northfield, Bridgewater is one of Rice County’s most populated townships. Township Clerk Frances Boehring said that passage of the referendum could enable the township government to run more smoothly.
“It would be helpful because of the amount of work the township is doing,” she said. If you spread the work between five people rather than three, it makes it easier for everyone.”
Bridgewater Township conducts its own planning, has taken an active role in stormwater management and earlier this year decided not to incorporate, a move that had neighboring Northfield and Dundas on edge.
Unlike state-run elections, which mandate that every polling place be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., each township sets its own election day schedule. Below is a list of candidates for each race, poll hours and annual meeting times.
Bridgewater Township
Location: 500 Railway Street S, Dundas, MN 55019
Township Clerk: Frances Boehning is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Incumbent John Holding isn’t seeking re-election. Kathleen Kopseng will be the only candidate on the ballot.
Polling hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Cannon City Township
Location: 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault, MN 55021
Township Clerk: Marilyn Caron is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Clayton Mechura is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 4-8 p.m., annual meeting 8:15 p.m.
Erin Township
Location: 12378 Independence Avenue, Lonsdale, MN, 55046
Township Clerk: Sharon Kaiserhot is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Joseph LeBrun is unopposed.
Polling hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Forest Township
Location: 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault, MN 55021
Township Clerk: Ashley Anderson is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Charlie Peters is unopposed.
Polling hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Morristown Township
Location: 402 Division Street S, Morristown, MN, 55052
Township Clerk: Dawn Nuetzman is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Dan Morris is unopposed.
Polling hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Northfield Township
Location: 10901 110th Street E, Northfield, MN, 55057
Township Clerk: Diane Lyman is unopposed
Township Supervisor: Michael Groth is not seeking re-election. Foster Transburg is the only candidate on the ballot.
Polling hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Richland Township
Location: 9985 240th Street East Faribault, MN, 55021
Township Clerk: Jay Haws is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Sean Bauer is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Shieldsville Township
Location: 7250 154th Street West, Faribault, MN, 55021
Township Clerk: Sue Ceplecha-Nova is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Jim Melchert is unopposed.
Polling hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Walcott Township
Location: 4020 240th Street East, Faribault, MN, 55021
Township Clerk: Benet Freund is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Tom Donkers is seeking re-election. He faces a challenge from Brian Gillen.
Polling hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting 8:15 p.m.
Warsaw Township
Location: 22955 Dalton Avenue, Faribault, MN 55021
Township Clerk: Diane Sammon is not seeking re-election. Michelle Vogel is the only candidate on the ballot, but Amy Brunner is running a write-in campaign.
Township Supervisor: Steve Drewitz is unopposed.
Polling hours: Polling hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Webster Township
Location: 4175 Delano Avenue Webster, MN, 55088
Township Clerk: Roger VanVeldhuizen is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Dwayne Hamack is unopposed.
Polling hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.
Wells Township
Location: 18400 Roberds Lake Blvd. Faribault, MN, 55021
Township Clerk: Jim Zahn isn’t seeking re-election, but there’s nobody on the ballot to replace him. The township’s next clerk could therefore be a write-in winner or appointee.
Township Supervisor: Jeff LaCanne is seeking re-election.
Polling Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wheatland Township
Location: 9641 50th Street West Veseli, MN, 55088
Township Clerk: Jim Duban is seeking re-election.
Township Supervisor: Gary Pavek is not seeking re-election. Three candidates are running to replace him: Ken Franek, Ken Kes and Mark Trcka.
Polling hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Wheeling Township
Location: 8492 Nerstrand Blvd. Nerstrand, MN, 55053
Township Clerk: Rebecca Vergin is seeking re-election.
Township Supervisor: Mark Bongers is seeking re-election. He’s being challenged by Mark Olson.
Polling Hours: Polling hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.