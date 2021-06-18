The bluebird has become emblematic of hope for Kristy Boike, of New Prague, who lost her mom, Pat Rudolph, to cancer in 2018.
Commemorating her mom’s favorite bird, Boike’s dad, Ron Rudolph, dealt with his grief by crafting bluebird houses in his workshop. Boike has since helped her dad sell over 5,000 bluebird houses, and the Rudolph’s Bluebird Houses business continues offering hope to those going through a major loss.
Building bluebird houses was her dad’s way of coping with grief, but Boike needed a creative outlet of her own after losing her father-in-law, Larry Boike, a year after her mom’s death. Writing became that outlet.
Born of a need to deal with her own grief while helping her children steer their own difficult emotions, Boike wrote the children’s book “Rise Up, Little Bluebirds” to be released in July.
“It turned out better than I ever could have imagined,” Boike said. “It feels like a Disney movie.”
Searching for resources to help her own children process the loss of their grandparents, Boike said the books she found used too many euphemisms rather than being honest about the grieving process.
“I saw a lot of anger and sadness and fear in my kids, and those are the big emotions I focused on in the book,” Boike said. “It was important for me to identify the many effects of grief and put a finger on how that affects kids as well as adults.”
In rhyming stanzas, the story is told through the lens of a bluebird family finding ways to preserve the memory of their Grandma Bluebird. The birds find hope by visiting places their grandma enjoyed and discovering they aren’t alone with their feelings of grief.
Boike pulled inspiration from her own life in writing her book. Each of the young bluebird characters resemble her kids — Matthew, 16; Grace, 14; Ryan, 13; and Noah, 5. The book features illustrations of the loon, wildflowers common to Minnesota, Stone Arch Bridge, and Boike’s childhood home. Grandma Bluebird, of course, is representative of Boike’s own mom.
In an early review of “Rise Up, Little Bluebirds,” Carolyn Kinzel, Brighter Days Family Grief Center president and founder said: “This lovely children’s book is the embodiment of how one can heal by telling their story, by helping others and by continuing legacy.”
Grief Specialist Lisa Athan, executive director of Grief Speaks, said in her review: “… Boike’s identification and normalization of the many aspects of grief is remarkable and important. In the face of grief and loss, this is a wonderful resource for children and parents alike!”
Continuing connections
How Boike arrived at the point of being the manager of a bluebird house company and a children’s author started with her desire to help her newly widowed father, Ron Rudolph, back in 2018.
After constructing so many bluebird houses he didn’t know what to do with them, Rudolph turned to Boike for advice. That was when Boike posted the bluebird houses on Facebook Marketplace, an avenue that gained so much traction that the father-daughter pair started their own business, Rudolph’s Bluebird Houses.
In the past three years, Rudolph’s Bluebird Houses has gained national coverage through outlets like “The Today Show” and “People” Magazine. Apart from the success of the business itself, Boike and Rudolph both developed more and more connections with others who, like them, craved support while navigating a difficult time. To Boike, those connections are the most rewarding part of all.
The support network for Boike and Rudolph grew, not only from selling bluebird houses, but from partnering with grief organizations and youth camps to offer workshops. Participants can build the bluebird houses themselves and decorate them while connecting with others dealing with loss. Boike is also the admin to the online Rise Up Bluebird Grief Support Group on Facebook, a space designated for those processing the loss of a loved one.
Boike’s transparency with her own grief experience resonated with those who attended her workshops and followed her Facebook page. She received a number of recommendations that she should write a book.
“I’ll pepper in my own workshops for the book,” Boike said. “It’s kind of close to my heart the way the birdhouses are, so I don’t mind the grassroots approach. It keeps things personalized and heartfelt.”
Updates about “Rise Up, Little Bluebirds” book signings and workshops will be posted on the Rise Up, Little Bluebirds Facebook page. In the meantime, pre-sale orders are available at riseuplittlebluebirds.com.
“I’ve seen the print proofs and I was bawling my eyes out,” Boike said. “I can’t wait to hold this message in my hand and share it with other people who could use it for support and grief.”