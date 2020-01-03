Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.