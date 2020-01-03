This time next year, Trcka Park could look completely different.
After receiving a matching Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Recreation Grant in the amount of $250,000 last fall, Lonsdale has moved into the planning stages for the Trcka Park building project. A full-sized paved ice rink with lights, a park building equipped with a warming house, restrooms and shelter, plus a parking lot and walkways, are expected to come to fruition with the help of grant funding.
Since the proposed items are classified as building structures, the city building official and the city engineer declared the project needs structural engineering. Wanting to lead by example, city staff sent out architectural service proposals in December.
At its Thursday meeting, the Lonsdale City Council approved a proposal from Oleson & Hobbie Architects in the amount of $21,000 for design and bidding services. Oleson & Hobbie was the lone firm to respond to the requests for proposals city staff sent out.
City Planner Ben Baker explained that Oleson & Hobbie initially proposed $29,000 for the design and $1,500 for the bidding, but after city staff described in more detail the services needed for the project, the architectural firm reduced its price by $9,500.
With city staff and/or city consultants monitoring the project during construction, Baker said the city could save upward of $14,000.
In total, the city budgeted $57,000 for the Trcka Park project’s engineering and design services: $22,000 for an architect/structural engineer, $30,000 for an engineer and $5,000 for construction staking/surveying.
Although lighting installation typically happens near the end of a project, the City Council already approved outdoor lighting for the proposed ice rink at its Dec. 9 meeting.
“We approved it now so we could take advantage of the 2019 pricing under the state bid, and that price under the state bid was projected to increase in 2020,” City Administrator Joel Erickson said after the Dec. 9 meeting.
Musco Lighting, the same service that lights Jaycee Park in Lonsdale, will install a controlling system for monitoring the lights. With this system, Erickson said the city can notify Musco when the lighting doesn’t work properly and set the lights to turn on or shut off at specific times.
“Based off our experience with Musco, we’re satisfied with the products and services they’ve provided,” said Erickson.
Now that the architectural proposal has been approved, the next step in the project timeline is to advertise for bids starting around Jan. 20, award bid around Feb. 27 and begin construction in spring or summer with the goal of using the structures for the 2020-21 season.