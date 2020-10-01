It goes without saying that a number of fundraisers and annual events needed tweaking in 2020, and for the Lonsdale Crawl, director and founder Devin Reyes is taking the bull by the horns.
Instead of offering just one night to “paint the town pink” in the fight against all types of cancer, the Lonsdale Crawl Committee decided to provide a wide variety of opportunities, both in person and online, to last all month long.
“We don’t want to take a year off because all those people who have cancer don’t get the choice to say, ‘We’re going to take the day off from being sick,’” Reyes said.
The Lonsdale Crawl serves a threefold purpose of bringing the community together, promoting local businesses and helping put a stop to cancer. For the first eight years, Lonsdale businesses participated in the crawl with fun activities on a Thursday evening in October, and community members ventured around town to collect stamps on their event passports. At the end of the evening, participants gathered for a silent auction and submitted their completed passports into a raffle drawing. Seven years ago, the Lonsdale Crawl Committee introduced a Saturday morning 5K run and walk against cancer.
Due to health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic, the Lonsdale Crawl Committee agreed to offer the run/walk in both a virtual and in-person format.
Virtual participants sign up for “theMARATHON” to run or walk a total of 26.2 miles over the span of one to 31 days starting Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 1. Registered participants receive two T-shirts and a bag of goodies. Reyes encourages participants to send in photos of their run or walk or tag The Lonsdale Crawl on Facebook and Instagram.
The seventh annual 5K Crawl, Walk, Run Against Cancer happens in person Saturday, Oct. 17. Participants can pre-register up until Oct. 16 and check in between 7:30 and 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Railway Street NW and Main Street North the morning of the 5K. An online option of the 5K lasts throughout the month and welcomes participation worldwide.
New this year, the Lonsdale Crawl includes a Car Cruise Against Cancer from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 throughout Lonsdale neighborhoods and parks. Registered participants meet at 3 p.m. at the Lonsdale American Legion and may enter their vehicles in one of five categories: Mopar, Ford, GM, motorcycles and trucks. Awards will be announced the following day.
Since the Passport Around Town feature of the Lonsdale Crawl is out of the question during the pandemic, a new addition called the OURtown Business Awards Program will instead serve as a fun method to support local businesses. Community members earn points by logging their interactions at participating Lonsdale and area businesses throughout October.
To do this, customers can either scan their phones on stickers available at the service counters or email/mail their list of businesses and dates by Nov. 2. Participants can also earn points by tagging @LonsdaleCrawl on social media or using the hashtag #tlcTogether. The prize drawings will be held the first week in November.
The Auction of Hope, an online version of the annual auction, will also last for several days, from Oct. 15 through 9 p.m. Nov. 1. Those interested in donating items can contact Reyes by emailing thelonsdalecrawl@gmail.com, calling 612-328-3508 or filling out the form at the thelonsdalecrawl.com/auction-of-hope.
The final update to the Lonsdale Crawl is the OURtown Highlight Reel. Throughout the month, the Lonsdale Crawl Committee will interview businesses, organizations and individuals that sponsor this year's event. These posts will be viewable on social media, and at the beginning of November, the committee will compile the clips into a highlight reel to showcase what Lonsdale has to offer.
As always, the Lonsdale Crawl proceeds will support a variety of cancer resources. This year’s proceeds go to Priceless 4 Purpose; Children's Hospital, United Saint Paul; Gillette Children's Hospital, the Firefly Sisterhood, and Gilda’s Club Twin Cities. The Lonsdale Crawl Care Request Box will again provide confidential support to local cancer warriors.
For the first time this year, the Lonsdale Crawl will offer scholarships to Tri-City United and New Prague students, and some of the funds will go to local youth organizations that promote physical as well as mental and emotional wellness.
With all these changes comes an increased need for volunteers. Reyes said she could use extra help with the online pieces, organization, and small errands.
“We’re all working full-time, and we will absolutely embrace any support and help [volunteers] can bring,” she said.
Even with all the changes for this year, Reyes said she has an even bigger list of goals for the 10th Annual Lonsdale Crawl in 2021. Community members might even see events popping up before October.
“We’re really excited,” Reyes said. “We hope people see we’re wanting to do this to support the people and organizations we always have and provide ways folks can still engage.”