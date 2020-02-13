Jenny Schmitz remembers when her mother-in-law, Sharon Schmitz, shared her plans to open a Christian preschool in Lonsdale around 16 years ago.
During conversations with Sharon about potential names for the preschool, Schmitz wondered to herself if someday she’d teach there. Now, she’s not only teaching at Lonsdale Christian Preschool but in the process of becoming its owner.
Merica Mixer has owned the preschool for the past three years, but Schmitz will buy it and operate it for the next school year. A former teacher at Lonsdale Christian Preschool, Mixer and her husband moved away to start a church in northern Minnesota, so she owns the preschool from afar.
Schmitz sent her first four children to Lonsdale Christian Preschool, but by the time her youngest son was born, she worried the school might close before he was old enough to attend. Sharon had sold the preschool not once but twice. However, Schmitz accepted a teaching job during Mixer's ownership and secured a place with the school. She’s enjoyed her role for the past couple years.
“When the kids are in here, it’s just so full of energy, and I can’t help but feel happy and smile,” said Schmitz. “I just love their imaginations and their innocence. Obviously they do things wrong, but it’s not super premeditated. They make me smile with the things they say.”
Schmitz grew up in Lonsdale and got her elementary education degree before she met her husband, Justin. She previously worked at a daycare in Lakeville and later offered a daycare out of her Lonsdale home while raising her family. Now that her youngest is 6, she’s thankful she still gets to spend time with little ones.
Nestled inside Trondhjem Lutheran Church, Lonsdale Christian Preschool is a colorful haven. There’s a bright mural on the wall, comfy pillows in a corner, and a wide assortment of toys and books for children to enjoy.
Eight 4- and 5-year-olds make up Schmitz’s biggest class section. Her smallest class contains just five children, and she can teach up to 10 at a time on her own. She teaches five days a week from 9 to 11:45 a.m., 4- and 5-year-olds on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 3- and 4-year-olds on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
With busing to other area schools now available, Schmitz said enrollment has declined at Lonsdale Christian Preschool. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t see the value of the school, which serves families from Northfield as well. For stay-at-home parents in particular, her option provides the sort of flexibility non-working parents might prefer to a public preschool. Some parents, for example, choose to bring their 4- and 5-year-olds to preschool two days a week instead of three.
Schmitz uses a mainstream curriculum, but teaching at a non-denominational Christian school, she has the liberty to expand into the realm of faith. She teaches her students simple concepts, like God loves them, and sometimes reads a children’s devotional if they’re ready to listen. Otherwise, students learn about numbers, the alphabet, colors, shapes and anything else preschoolers can comprehend.
Preschooler Katelynn Granos said the best part of preschool is playing with her friends and that she’s learned “how to make friends and do nice stuff to them.”
Joaquin Hoffard said, “I like lizards that change colors.” (Schmitz explained she read a book to the class called “Chameleon’s Colors.”)
“Everything is super fun to them,” said Schmitz. “Life is so simple. They don’t think about all the things adults have to. They’re just happy with blocks, books … it’s fun to see them use their imaginations.”