With backing from a local senator, legislation is moving forward at the Minnesota Capitol that would create a new program to help law enforcement catch more intoxicated drivers more quickly and hold them accountable.
Co-sponsored by Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, SF 2854 was passed on first reading through the Minnesota Senate’s Judiciary Committee last week. It’s sponsored in the House by Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, but hasn’t received a hearing yet.
On the House side, the bill has been referred to the House Transportation Committee. Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, the lead Republican on that committee, said he hasn’t yet heard from Chair Frank Hornstein, a Minneapolis DFLer, on when the bill might be considered.
Under the legislation, a new oral fluid roadside testing pilot program would be launched on Sept. 1 and run for one year. Running the new test would be voluntary, requiring the express permission of the person suspected of intoxicated driving.
Questions remain about the test’s accuracy, particularly when compared to the blood tests that are seen as highly reliable. However, while blood tests may have a high degree of accuracy, they often are time consuming and present significant logistical difficulties.
While obtaining a blood sample often requires an officer to drive the accused to a blood lab facility, oral fluid testing promises a much quicker and simpler means of getting rapid results, which at the very least could determine if further testing is warranted.
St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow expressed strong support for the proposal. Oftentimes, he said it can be very challenging for an officer to determine whether an individual is truly intoxicated, but more rapid tests could go a long way toward helping officers to make that decision much more quickly and efficiently.
“If a tool like this could be provided to law enforcement, that would assist us greatly and reduce time to determine what is making a person act (abnormally),” he said.
Duckworth, who represents part of the city of Northfield and surrounding rural townships, tied measures like oral fluid roadside testing to a potential move toward marijuana legalization. If a reliable and efficient means of testing for drugs in drivers became more available, he said it would remove a major concern that many lawmakers have about the idea.
“If we can’t test them to see if they’re under the influence, it’s difficult,” he said.
In a statement, Owatonna Police Captain Josh Sorensen said that the Owatonna Police Department expressed support for the proposed pilot program, saying that the Department had endorsed such an idea when surveyed by the state last year.
“This pilot program could assist officers during their drug-impaired driving investigations to specify which drugs the driver might be impaired by,” Sorensen said. “This tool will assist with such investigations and, ultimately, keep our streets and highways safer for the public.”
However, one provision of the law would require the officer administering the test to have Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) training. Currently, Sorensen said that no officers on the force have such training.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas confirmed his department doesn’t have an officer with such training either. Thomas also said the program is likely to be less effective at this point, because of the voluntary consent provision.
At the Capitol, Petersburg said that there is significant interest for increasing the number of officers with such training. If people know that the test was administered by a qualified officers, he said that they’re more likely to be comfortable with it.
Added onto the bill is a provision that would make more uniform and simplify the process by which intoxicated drivers may have their licenses revoked. Thomas said that streamlining paperwork would likely help officers to do their jobs more efficiently.
“Anytime the state can streamline paperwork for DUI arrests, that’s a good thing,” he said.