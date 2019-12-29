On Dec. 28, at approximately 1:14 a.m., Scott County dispatch received a call of a residential house fire on the 10800 block of 260th Street E in New Market Township.
Police and fire were dispatched and upon arrival, witnessed a single family residence fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire; however, the damage to the home was substantial.
“We are thankful that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.
No foul play is suspected and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elko New Market Fire Department.