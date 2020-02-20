To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available for school breakfast, Tri-City United schools will celebrate National School Breakfast Week during March 2-6, 2020.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias. The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves more than 14 million students every day. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
• Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
• Score higher on standardized tests
• Have better concentration and memory
• Be more alert
• Maintain a healthy weight
The National School Breakfast Week campaign theme, “Out of This World,” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. School nutrition professionals and students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast from March 2-6 as the district celebrates with special menus, cafeteria events and more.
TCU students will have the opportunity to come into the Titan Café for free yogurt parfait tastings throughout the week. See the school calendar for specific dates, throughout the month of March the menu will also be highlighted with Titan Breakfast Favorites on the menu.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” said Amy Sauter, Taher Food Service director. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting, and appealing choices we offer.”
The district serves over 400 breakfast meals daily through the federally funded School Breakfast Program. Titan Taher School nutrition professionals in TCU prepare breakfast and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards — limiting fat, calories and sodium — while encouraging students to choose from the fruits, vegetables and whole grains offered with school meals.
Titan Taher School nutrition professionals have seen an increase of participation in Tri-City United district wide via different service models offered like the Grab and Go Breakfast for late buses and busy kiddos, 2nd Chance Breakfast at the TCU Le Center School which allows students to access breakfast after the bell and before lunch service begins, secondary breakfast service areas like “Breakfast in the Link” at the TCU Montgomery K-8 School and the State funded free Kindergarten Breakfast Program.