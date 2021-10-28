A Montgomery man was found dead, lying face down in a pond on the outskirts of the city.
Alex Matthew Pettman, 49, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after rescue personnel removed his body from a pond near 14th Street NE, located east of CR #3 in the City of Montgomery. Pettman was a resident of Sunrise Farms, an assisted living facility located northeast of Montgomery.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reported that Sheriff's Office Deputies and Montgomery Police Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Law enforcement received a call from the owner of a nearby residence. The caller reported that someone was in the pond located on their property.
Pettman’s body was brought to shore and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners for an Autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Agencies responding to the incident included the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire and Rescue and the Montgomery Ambulance Service.