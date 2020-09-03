With concerns about police practices on the rise, the Rice County Sheriff’s Department is finally moving ahead with a long anticipated move toward equipping all deputies with body cameras.
At its Tuesday work session, the five-member Rice County Board of Commissioners signaled support for buying 50 body cameras. Sheriff Troy Dunn told the board that should be enough for every member of the department to have one, with a couple to spare.
Dunn has urged the county board to provide funding for the cameras for several years. But faced with tight budgets, the board saw the initiative as valuable but non-essential, and funding was removed late in its budget process. Now, Dunn and County Administrator Sara Folsted said that more funding is available. Ironically, Dunn noted that the department has in some ways benefited from the COVID crisis, which enabled it to save some money.
Rice County has dipped its toes in the water already, purchasing new “dash cam” cameras from WatchGuard Technologies. He said that those cameras have worked very well, helping to provide additional peace of mind for both officers and the public.
For the body cameras, Dunn said that purchasing again from WatchGuard again makes the most sense. In addition to ensuring that footage can be easily synced between the dash and body cameras, having both sets of cameras from the same company could streamline storage.
While Rice County may have held back on embracing the body cameras, Faribault embraced the technology in early 2019. Like the Sheriff’s Department, Northfield’s Police Department hasn’t managed to get funding for cameras yet despite repeated requests. Last month, two Northfield councilors appeared unconvinced that that city needs police cameras, with one suggesting that the American Civil Liberties Union opposes body cameras.
The ACLU supports the use of body cameras, but advocates for strong policies regarding their use that simultaneously “protect privacy and promote police oversight.”
Mar Valdecantos, the vice chair of Northfield’s Human Rights Commission, said that she was supportive of the move, though she was quick to add she hopes it will be accompanied by additional and continued efforts to improve police-community relations.
“Whatever any department can do in terms of accountability is great,” she said. “We all have a responsibility to take a look at how systemic racism occurs.”
Dunn said that watching the experiences of other cities that have already acquired body cameras has highlighted potential risks and pitfalls of the technology — no issue more prominently than storage concerns.
Much to their consternation, departments which rented storage space from an outside firm too often find themselves trapped in increasingly costly contracts. Dunn said he’s aware of one department that found itself on the hook for a $1.2 million storage bill.
To avoid that kind of expense, the county will handle storage itself, at an initial layout of $50,000. In addition to that, $83,000 will be required upfront to purchase the cameras, along with just under $10,000 per year for ongoing maintenance. In order to take care of the data, the county will have to hire a part time staffer. Dunn said that the hire would be necessary even if the county outsourced actual data storage to an outside company, and that he’s confident the county itself can handle the entire task itself.
Just how long the video footage will be stored depends on what exactly occurred in the footage. A routine traffic stop could be deleted after just three months, while a DWI would be preserved for a year, an officer-involved shooting much longer.
The plan hasn’t been approved just yet. Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, no binding decision could be made, but commissioners said they intend to pass a resolution at next week’s meeting that would call a public hearing on the matter for Sept. 22.
“This is something that has been a few years coming … and I think it’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Galen Malecha. “It really helps to protect you.”