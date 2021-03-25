“You don’t know what you don’t know” is one of the reasons many high schools start exposing students to career options early, particularly in ninth grade.
According to Gwenn Wolters, regional college and career readiness coordinator for South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC), career exploration is “vital for high school students.” That hasn’t changed during the pandemic, but what has changed is the way career expos have introduced students to potential job opportunities.
One program local schools like Faribault, Medford and Tri-City United often use is Career Navigator, an SCSC program that launched in 2017 to target ninth graders. The program allows these students to explore career fields of interest to them, or careers they may not know anything about. And being in their first year of high school, that early exposure can influence the classes they take in the years before graduation.
“Maybe they drive by a company every day but might not know what goes on in the building,” Wolters said. “I think when you’re a young person, you only know what’s around you. What your family has, your siblings or extended relatives.”
Twenty-five school districts have participated in Career Navigator from the beginning, busing students to South Central College campuses for a day-long informational and interactive event. But during the pandemic, the effort has switched to a virtual program districts have incorporated into the school day.
Medford High School ninth grade students began using the Career Navigator website during a 20-minute advisory period March 15 and will continue using it through April 1, the end of the quarter.
“It’s super self-paced, which is great for most of the kids,” said Wendy Ahnupkana, a ninth-grade advisor at MHS. “They’re able to pick and choose from what’s interesting to them, watch the videos and fill in activity sheets.”
Although she hasn’t attended the in-person Career Navigator program in the past, Ahnupkana said the online version seems like a great alternative.
One of the big perks of Career Navigator, Ahnupkana said, is it exposes students to local opportunities that could keep them close to home if they want to continue living in the area. In Medford, she said that’s especially true for industrial workers.
Bridget Johnson, SCC Career Navigator coordinator, explained that volunteers from area businesses and South Central College deliver talks about their professions during the in-person event.
“It’s not some random person in Florida; they’re seeing jobs in demand in our region and learning about preparation they will need to have when they graduate,” Johnson said.
For the Career Navigator website, Lime Valley Advertising helped with the video content and sent audio media to different businesses that wanted to participate. Some companies recorded presentations on cell phones or used their own equipment.
In class, Medford students have asked Ahnupkana to show some of the videos on the screen. On Thursday, they learned about Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato. Students learned about the different career options within one facility like business ownership and management along with cosmetology, licensing, massage therapy and hair stylists.
The Career Navigator website is grouped into six career clusters: Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Arts, Communications and Information Systems; Business Management and Administration; Engineering, Manufacturing and Technology; Health Science Technology; and Human Services.
“When they click on a cluster, we want them to view at least two videos to get a sampling, and that’s what we start with but then if students want to do more research on their own or schools decide they want to do a deeper dive, they’re certainly welcome to do so,” Johnson said. “Students really do have unlimited access to all the content.”
The website also includes a keynote speaker and an Exhibit Hall, which offers information about the tools used on the job in five-minute videos.
At Faribault High School, Career and Equity Coordinator Brian Coleman said he isn’t sure how the Career Navigator program will play out this year. In the past, he said, students participated in hands-on projects and attended a question-and-answer session during the in-person program. While students won’t have those same opportunities this year, he said SCC put together a nice alternative with the online format.
The Career Navigator program offers a career interest survey so students can know where to focus their exploration. However, students are encouraged to look beyond their interest because they may not know they like something without giving it a fair chance, Coleman said.
“It’s targeted so that they’re taking the time to take the electives that fit them best and concentrate on areas that they have an interest in as far as their pathway goes,” Coleman said. “They could connect with me if they want to do something more in depth like a job shadow, or speak to a professional to see what that looks like.”
Now that FHS has a seven-period class schedule for the first time in decades, Coleman said students have more options for electives that can put them on a specific career path. Not only that, but FHS will also start partnering with SCC in the fall for a High School to College and Career (H2C) program that allows students interested in the medical field to earn college credit during high school.
Tri-City United High School has used Career Navigator as a job exploration format for ninth graders in previous years, but this year, the virtual option isn’t conducive to its current hybrid model.
Gretchen Lily, TCU High School social worker, said ninth graders will instead attend a career expo in Mankato as a different opportunity this year. The career expo contains an exhibit room with different booths as well as speakers who expose students to what they don’t know.
Additionally, Lily said these career expos help students decide which courses to take in terms of electives like welding or other hands-on trades. TCU also allows students to take college course offerings, mostly in core subject areas. Students may also earn college credit for two-year trade schools by taking elective courses, she said.
No matter the provider, Lily said, “I think it’s really helped to open the students’ eyes to different types of jobs right here in southern Minnesota … The kids just get to see some aspects of careers and see what type of options are out there for them.”