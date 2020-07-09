Rice County’s Board of Commissioners has signaled its support for Webster Township’s effort to undo a decade-old quirk of court-ordered Congressional redistricting.
Under maps approved by a nonpartisan court nearly a decade ago after then-Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative leaders failed to reach an agreement, only minor changes were made to the state’s district maps, to accommodate changes in population.
While most of Minnesota remained in the same districts as before, Rice County was an exception. With the Twin Cities suburbs growing, the largely suburban 2nd Congressional District needed to lose population, while the more rural 1st District needed to grow. Previously, the whole county had been a part of the 2nd District. Part of the county, including Northfield, Dundas and Nerstrand, remains in the second district currently represented by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan.
A majority of the county’s townships, along with the cities of Faribault, Lonsdale and Morristown, were shifted into the 1st Congressional District. That mostly rural district spans across southern Minnesota and is represented by Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth.
Rice County’s legislative districts, on the other hand, remained largely intact. The major victim of “slicing and dicing” during the redistricting process was Dodge County, which has been a part of five State House districts and four State Senate districts for the last decade.
As for the Congressional district line, it runs through the heart of the county, but rather than connect with the Dakota County line, the mapmakers added a small, improbable detour that includes approximately half of Webster Township’s voters in each district.
County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson told the county board that currently, Precinct 1, which sits in Congressional District 1 and covers the west part of the township, has 569 registered voters. Precinct 2 has 675.
Larry McFadden, chair of Webster Township’s Board of Supervisors, said that the split is unprecedented. Historically, Webster Township has always been one precinct, although it's split between the New Prague and Northfield school districts.
However, the dividing line between the two school districts is not the same as the line drawn by the court to separate Districts 1 and 2. The line mostly follows Hwy. 19 and County Road 5, but it takes several small detours, further confusing residents. McFadden said he’s not at all sure where the court came up with its idea to partition Webster Township in such a manner. With less than 1,000 voters in each precinct, Webster Township’s population is a very small portion of both Congressional districts.
Despite the confusion, township voters have continued to vote at the same location. However, Township Clerk Roger Van Veldhuizen said that two to three extra clerks must be on hand to count ballots, inflicting a financial cost as well.
In advance of redistricting next year, the township is taking the unusual step of petitioning the legislature. Commissioners unanimously expressed support for the effort, and will likely vote to approve a supportive resolution at next week’s board meeting.
While the last couple of redistricting maps have been produced by the courts after Republicans and DFLers, who each controlled at least one branch of state government, were unable to reach an agreement on a fair district map.
However, it’s possible the legislature could play a larger role in redistricting this year. All legislators are up for re-election this fall and by holding their House majority and making a net gain of just two Senate seats, DFLers could seize full control of state government.