It goes without saying that COVID-19 is the real story of 2020, impacting not just Lonsdale, but the country as a whole, and the world.
Countless mentions of the coronavirus pandemic penetrated news stories written from March through the end of 2020, and that will likely continue into 2021. But COVID-19 was not the only story, nor the only tragic story. In Lonsdale, there were losses not related to COVID-19, as well as positive stories made possible because of pandemic-related restrictions.
What follows is a list of some of Lonsdale’s most notable news items of 2020.
1. Lonsdale teen killed in single vehicle crash
Blake Asher is remembered by his high school principal as genuine, honest and caring.
“Blake’s personality and sense of humor were so wonderful,” Tri-City United High School Principal Alan Fitterer said of the 17-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash the afternoon of Feb. 18.
“His positive outlook on life is something that we can all remember about Blake and try to mimic. Blake was TCU. He was a Titan through and through, and truly enjoyed coming to school, hanging with peers and enjoyed learning.”
Asher was a member of the school’s speech team, according to the district.
In a Feb. 19 morning release, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Le Sueur County Road 28, east of Le Sueur County Road 3 in Lanesburgh Township. The initial investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 28 and lost control due to ice- and snow-packed roadways.
The vehicle was then believed to have slid across the westbound lane of County Road 28, entering the north ditch, where it began to roll, ultimately striking a tree, causing severe damage to the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Asher, of Lonsdale, was pronounced dead at the scene. Asher was reportedly alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A notification from TCU Public Schools listed Asher’s parents as mom and stepdad Jenny and James Jones, and dad and stepmom Ryan and Robin Asher. He had three siblings, Tyler, Isabella and Jacob.
2. New restaurant, Smoke, offers another dining option in Lonsdale
Andrew Rasmussen is no stranger to the kitchen and spent the last 13-plus years training with professionals, opening restaurants across the state, and managing kitchens. He learned fine dining skills from the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska and trained under the former owners of Granite City Brewery.
After acquiring these experiences and more, Rasmussen considered opening a restaurant in Lonsdale, where he’s lived for seven years, “a no brainer.” He recognized a lack of restaurants in the area catering to Lonsdale’s large demographic of 20- and 30-somethings, so he hoped his family barbecue restaurant, Smoke, would fill that void.
Rasmussen initially planned for a May opening, but didn’t want to rush the process.
“I’m well aware of the hours that need to take place in order to succeed and succeed prosperously, and not cut corners,” said Rasmussen in May. “One of the things we’re not going to do is compromise our service and our food just because we want to open early. We’re going to take our time and make sure everything is polished before we even try to service our community.”
By the time Smoke finally opened Sept. 9, residents were more than ready to try large joined smoked wings and pork belly burnt ends. Many an evening, vehicles likely fill the parking lot at 115 Railway St. SW.
Three weeks after opening, Rasmussen said, ““It’s been very busy. There’s times when we’re on three-hour waits for our walk-ins. We’re usually dealing with 100 to 150 phone calls a day. We’re really thankful for the community and how well we’ve been received. It encourages us to improve on our end to keep up with the demand.”
3. City purchases land for new public safety facility
In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Lonsdale has something to look forward to for the future: a new police station.
The Lonsdale City Council, during a virtual meeting March 26, approved a purchase agreement between the city and OP3 Lonsdale, LLC, owner of the two parcels located near the intersection of Fifteenth Ave. SE and Commerce Dr. SE. The land is approximately 10 acres, and the City Council may assign land not used for the police station to other purposes in the future. The larger of the two parcels is just under 8 acres, the second parcel is 2 acres.
City Administrator Joel Erickson negotiated $250,000 for the two parcels, and the total fiscal impact to the city, taking taxes and other associated costs into consideration, will be approximately $290,000. The city budgeted $350,000 for the expansion of City Hall a couple years ago, but since that project was discontinued, the city will use those funds to purchase land for a police station.
The current police facility is too small, making it impossible for officers to comply with Minnesota Department of Corrections requirements and provide room for storage. A new police station has been discussed as a need for the past couple years.
Since entering the purchase agreement, the City Council approved Wold as the contractor for the building and agreed to issue general obligation capital improvement bonds to finance the project.
Wold Architects and Engineers worked with Lonsdale city staff and the police department throughout 2020 to plan for a more spacious and up-to-code police facility, keeping in mind the long term plan of building a city hall and library on the same land.
During a meeting Dec. 21, the City Council unanimously approved the final plans and specifications for the proposed public safety facility.
4. Mother/daughter pair opens Main Street cafe
JoAnn Erickson and her daughter, Vicky, wanted to see a new restaurant option on Lonsdale Main Street.
They decided they would be the ones to make it happen.
Somethin’ Tasty, a sandwich shop located at 107 Main St. S., opened in the summer. The century-old building, formerly Herda’s Harness Shop, was vacant since Michelle’s Coffee Cafe closed March 2019.
Before she opened Something For All, another Main Street business in Lonsdale, JoAnn said she worked in food service for most of her life, mainly in the Burnsville area. Vicky has also worked in food service in Lakeville and Elko New Market and previously managed Dominoes.
Somethin’ Tasty serves coffee, cold or hot sandwiches, pastries, soups and soft serve ice cream.
Eventually, JoAnn said they plan to open a patio behind the business. Carry-out menu options will continue even after the restaurant can safely hold larger crowds.
In addition to offering their menu items at the cafe, JoAnn and Vicky said they also plan to do pop-ups at local vendor markets.
5. City sues former Taste of Lonsdale owners, but ultimately enters settlement agreement
Early on in 2020, the city of Lonsdale was suing the former owners of a restaurant, alleging they stopped making payments on a nearly $40,000 loan.
On Sept. 29, 2017, the Ottos entered into a 60-month loan agreement with the EDA/city of Lonsdale to borrow $39,489. The Ottos used the loan to make a down payment on the property used for Taste of Lonsdale, buy business equipment and use it for working capital. In exchange, they agreed to make 59 payments of $363.35 as well as a balloon payment of $21,000.
The Ottos provided their private New Prague residence as collateral, a decision that could have resulted in them losing their house to foreclosure as a consequence of not paying back the loan. Shortly after Taste of Lonsdale closed in November 2018, the Ottos stopped making payments. The EDA motioned to demand the total unpaid balance due immediately, and staff worked with the Ottos to try to refinance their house, but ultimately the unpaid loan resulted in the city/EDA filing a lawsuit against the Ottos and the Taste of Lonsdale.
“We don’t want to foreclose the house; that’s the last thing we want to do,” City Administrator Joel Erickson said in February. “We just want to get the loan repaid.”
A couple months later, the Ottos reached a settlement agreement with the city and Economic Development Authority. The Lonsdale City Council approved the settlement agreement unanimously during its May 14 meeting. Under the agreement, which the Ottos proposed, the Ottos would repay the city/EDA $39,000.
Erickson said in accepting the payment of $39,000 from the Ottos, the city would not recover about $8,600 in legal fees associated with the matter. The city/EDA agreed to waive the Otto’s late fees, which totaled between $850 and $900.
“I think that’s more than fair,” said Mayor Tim Rud in regards to the settlement. “In fairness to Ottos … you have to give them credit for certainly trying. I, myself, think this is a pretty equitable outcome for this situation.”
6. Local business owner starts food truck phenomenon at Jaycee Park
Megan Gordon, owner of the small business Camouflage Cleaning, made a food truck event possible throughout the summer in Lonsdale.
Gordon recognized a number of companies and small businesses struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. She also knew residents were disappointed about the cancellation of Community Day as well as the county and state fairs. She wanted to create an event of some sort that could benefit small businesses and give community members an opportunity to enjoy their summer. With limited take-out options in Lonsdale, she also wanted to include food in her plan without interfering with the grand opening of the new Smoke BBQ restaurant.
While visiting Lakeville, Gordon stopped at a food truck event and found out how to bring vendors to Lonsdale. She proposed her idea to the City Council, chief of police and Park Board before she got permission to rent out Jaycee Park. From there, she contacted food trucks via Facebook.
The first time Gordon hosted the food truck event, Heavy Metal Grill and an ice cream truck served 400 customers in two hours. Gordon knew then she would need to find more food trucks to serve hungry residents.
The second time she hosted the event in Jaycee Park, she invited Sumo Egg Rolls of St. Paul, Now That’s Waffles of Isanti and Sandy’s Grill & Italian Ice of Minneapolis to offer their services.
“It’s genius,” said Joy Vosejpka of the food truck event. “It gets everyone outside.”
For Vosejpka, traveling from Montgomery was worth it to grab some food from Jaycee Park. She and her children, Jaxson and Ruby, enjoyed Fudge Puppies while sitting on a park bench.
7. Moravchik runs for state House seat
In the spring of 2020, Lonsdale Republican and first time political candidate announced his intention to run for the 20B House seat currently occupied by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
With Joe Moravchik’s entry into the race, Republicans had a contested convention on their hands in District 20B. In December 2019, Montgomery tractor-trailer driver Josh Gare said he would seek a rematch with Lippert, who he lost to in 2018.
At an endorsing convention held online May 21, local Republicans overwhelmingly endorsed Moravchik for state legislature in District 20B.
Moravchik brought a varied background to the race. After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he spent six years as a high school history, geography and economics teacher in New Mexico and Wisconsin.
As a first time candidate, Moravchik planned on working around the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic by introducing himself to local Republican delegates at a teleconference event.
Moravchik argued that his background in both teaching and law enforcement made him particularly well suited to represent the area in St. Paul.
“I am going to listen and learn what issues are important to people, and try to earn the trust and respect of voters,” he said in April. “I am going to be thoroughly prepared on the issues that people are interested in and concerned about in our district and the state. And I am going to be an independent thinker to always do what is best for people in our district and in all of Minnesota.”
Lippert, DFL-Northfield, won with 12,571 votes, nearly 52.5%. Moravchik had 11,358 votes, approximately 47.4%.
Moravchik, who noted his disappointment in the outcome, said he wouldn’t deviate from the positive tone he struck during the campaign.
“It was great, just lots of interesting, committed people I met, so I’m grateful for that,” he said.
8. Tri-City United Lonsdale welcomes new principal
New Prague resident Tony Johnson was approved as the new principal of Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary during a special TCU Board meeting May 26, taking over for Mollie Meyer, who accepted an elementary school principalship with the Mankato school district in April.
Johnson served in the Shakopee School District since 2017, for one year as an instructional coach and two as an elementary level dean of students. He previously worked for the Ankeny, Iowa, school district as an instruction coach and middle school special education teacher. He also coached several sports while working in the district.
He holds an elementary education and special education degree and a reading endorsement.
After stepping into the TCU Lonsdale building just once to introduce himself to staff, he noted the school has “a good family feel and culture” and believes that environment will lend itself to great possibilities.
“I’m very honored for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started in serving the TCU Lonsdale community,” Johnson said in May. “I’m very excited for it.”
9. Lonsdale Street Fair held in lieu of Community Days
An outdoor event that came to Lonsdale Sept. 17 marked the first time the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce hosted a large group gathering in months.
Following the cancellation of Lonsdale Community Day, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp wanted to support and promote local businesses and organizations in a creative new way. Combining that mission with the goal of bringing the community together, the Lonsdale Street Fair was born.
Hosted on Ash Street outside of Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, the Lonsdale Street Fair included 27 vendors, music, inflatables for children, and a beer garden.
Vendors each approached the Lonsdale Street Fair in their own unique way. The Czech Heritage Club sold kolacky and zelnicky, Hillside Gift and Garden Center offered a variety of flowers and plants, and first-time vendor JoAnn Erickson of Somethin’ Tasty brought cookies and muffins.
Attendees had the option of picking up passports before walking through the vendor tent and collecting signatures from the different booths. Those who completed the passport submitted their names into a drawing for a basket filled with hand sanitizer, masks and other products to help protect against the coronavirus as well as a $50 gift card to Lonsdale Country Market.
Food trucks like Sumo Egg Rolls and Steven D’s provided meal options for hungry fairgoers, and performers like Hank Nieland, who plays the dobro among other instruments, and guitarist Wade Fradenburgh provided entertainment.
10. Channel One ends food distribution to Food From the Heart
Channel One Regional Food Bank, based in Rochester, has shipped boxes of food items to Triumphant Life Church for the past seven and a half years. But Channel One’s program and agency director, Jennifer Belisle, announced that April 11 would be the nonprofit’s last distribution to the nonprofit Food From the Heart.
Food From the Heart volunteer Judy Davis explained that Channel One changed management in 2019, and Food From the Heart’s Channel One representative, JoEllen Barak, introduced the Lonsdale volunteers to Belisle in November. According to Davis, it was at the end of this meeting that Barak and Belisle broke the news that Channel One needed to stop its distribution to Food From the Heart.
Belisle’s explanation, according to Davis, was that Dodge Center and Dodge County are more in need of Channel One’s distribution service than Rice County.
Virginia Merritt, Channel One executive director, said that’s partially true, but it’s not a “Rice County versus Dodge County” situation. She explained that Channel One is a Feeding America food bank that uses Map the Meal Gap to find the number of meals food pantries and food banks provide and the number of meals needed in each county. That’s not the same as comparing the percentage of food insecurity between counties, she said.
“Some counties have one food shelf for the whole county, and Rice County has five,” said Merritt. “It really shows just what a good job Rice County does, with multiple places where people can go.”
Merritt also explained that mobile pantries, like Food From the Heart, are meant to be “a temporary stop gap” in places that lack freestanding food shelves. But with the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf less than a mile from Triumphant Life Church, she said One Channel will instead work with LAFS to direct families to other resources. The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf will also distribute NAPS (Nutritional Assistance Program for Seniors) fliers.
“I know it’s hard to lose something the community is used to having, but I hope one day people have the resources they need to buy their own food,” said Merritt. “Every nonprofit is trying to put themselves out of business because the need is met.”
The final distribution for Food From the Heart took place just as the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf had transitioned to a curbside pickup model during the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers then directed previous clients to Hope for the Community at Wagner Park in Elko New Market.