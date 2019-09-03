The Lonsdale Public Library is a place for checking out books, but it also offers activities and entertainment to patrons throughout the year.
While all these opportunities have the potential of inspiring new friendships, a new bi-weekly library offering is entirely about meeting new people.
Called Coffee and Conversation, it begins Wednesday, Sept. 11 and continues the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Lonsdale Librarian Marguerite Moran said several patrons asked the library to develop a group for adults looking to make new friends. Based on the feedback she’s heard from senior citizens in particular, Moran said it’s difficult for some Lonsdale residents to meet new people. While parents might make new friends by taking their young children to events around town, adults without children at home often lack a common social outlet.
While most of this feedback came from senior residents, Moran is open to hosting anyone looking to form social connections. The library staff will provide the coffee and other warm beverages, but from there it’s up to the attendees to create the group what they want. It could be a time, she said, for residents to discuss current issues, do their crafts, sip tea or simply get to know their neighbors.
Since Coffee and Conversation takes place over the lunch hour, guests have the option of bringing their lunches or sharing snacks with the group if they wish.
Currently, Moran has designated a corner by the sales shelf for Coffee and Conversation. Should the group outgrow that space, she would consider larger areas.
“I really hope to develop a good group of people to consider the library a second home,” said Moran. “… I would be delighted if we ended up match-making people into new friends.”
Library card sign-up month
Libraries across the nation celebrate library card sign-up month in September, and the Lonsdale Public Library is no exception. All this month, patrons who sign up for a library card at the Lonsdale Public Library may spin a wheel to win a prize.
The second week of September is fine amnesty week at the Lonsdale library, presenting an opportune time for patrons to return overdue books without being charged a late fee. Lost books and DVDs won’t be forgiven, nor fines from other libraries.
With children back in school, the library hasn’t introduced new programming for youth this fall. It will, however, continue hosting story time at its regular hours and a family matinee movie at 11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month.
One-time events continue at the library near the end of October. Moran has planned a world music concert, a genealogist talk and a Halloween party within just a few days of each other.