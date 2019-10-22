Don’t play with matches. Sleep with your bedroom door shut. If you’re trapped in a room during a house fire, pound on the walls and yell as loud as possible.
Tri-City United Lonsdale students in grades preschool through fourth-grade learned all of this and more when members of the Lonsdale Fire Department visited their school Tuesday, Oct. 22. The visit happened in conjunction with Fire Safety Month.
In the classroom setting, Lonsdale Fireman Adam Vycital delivered a lesson in fire safety to students on each grade level. During his talk, Vycital showed students how he quickly puts on his fire bib overalls by rolling the pant legs into his boots. That way, he can pull up his fire pants immediately after stepping into his boots.
Fireman Dave Dols assisted Vycital with his lesson by modeling the safety gear firefighters wear whenever they respond to a fire. Students learned about the helmets firemen wear as well as the flame-resistant Nomex max they wear under their helmets. Vycital explained that he wanted to show students what a fireman looks like in full uniform so if they ever get caught in a house fire, they know the oddly dressed person is there to protect them.
When firefighters respond to an emergency, Vycital said the goal is to get dressed in fire gear in under two minutes.
“It’s very hard, actually,” Vycital said. “It’s not a standard, but it’s what they want us to do.”
After strapping on his air compressor, Dols walked around the room to show students the different lights on his device. Vycital also showed students other tools, like rescue webbing for exiting a building, a tool for breaking glass, a fire ax and a Halligan bar.
In addition to learning about the equipment firemen use, students also learned what to do in case of a fire. Vycital quizzed preschoolers on whether they think they should leave their bedroom door open or closed in case a fire happens while they’re sleeping. He said it’s more difficult for fire to reach them if they shut the door and encouraged them to scream loudly to let firefighters know they need help.
At the end of the classroom portion of the fire safety lesson, Vycital invited students to ask questions. Preschoolers asked “Why do you have a flashlight?” “Why do you have boots?” and “Can you drive a fire truck?” Vycital explained that he uses a flashlight to see in the dark, he wears boots to keep his feet and socks dry, and all firefighters can drive the fire truck.
Outside, students received tours of the different Fire and Rescue Department vehicles and learned more about the equipment the firefighters store in the trucks. They even stared in awe as one firefighter climbed up the tall ladder attached to one of the trucks.